Spike is a young and handsome hound who got his name from the spiked mohawk on the back of his head! He was timid when he first arrived at the shelter back in May. The shelter team has brought him out of his shell with lots of positive attention. Spike can still be shy with people when he first meets them, but he warms up quickly! He is also quiet, especially for a hound. This guy gets along well with other dogs and cats, too!

Spike came from a neglectful home with too many animals. Mason County Animal Control rescued Spike and multiple other dogs from that situation. Several dogs saved with him have already been transferred to rescues or adopted into loving homes. He deserves a home that will give him stability, love, and attention. If you can do that, please scan the QR code beside his picture to learn more about him and apply to adopt him now!

Canine parvovirus, or Parvo, cases are rising in our area. Treatment for Parvo can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars for dogs, depending on the severity of the illness. Sadly, many dogs die due to Parvo infection. Dog owners can avoid Parvo infection and the associated veterinary costs with the proper precautions and vaccinations.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends a complete Parvo vaccination series before allowing puppies and adult dogs to play in public spaces. Avoidance of public areas, especially dog parks, is crucial for under-vaccinated dogs because Parvo is highly transmittable from dog to dog via fecal matter. Even areas where dog waste is picked up promptly can still hold the virus if not properly decontaminated. Once an area is contaminated with Parvo, it can take months to years for the virus to die without proper decontamination.

According to AVMA, puppies should receive the first vaccine at 6-8 weeks of age, followed by boosters every 2-4 weeks until the puppy is 16 weeks of age, then annually, and adult dogs (6 months of age and older) require at least two vaccines at 2-4 week intervals,

followed by an annual vaccination. Vaccination schedules may vary based on the type of vaccines your veterinarian uses, so be sure to discuss this with your veterinarian.

Upcoming Events:

· 7/4/2024: Look for the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue float in the Maysville 4th of July Parade at 7 PM in downtown Maysville!

· 8/9/2024-8/10/2024: Visit the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue booth at Oktoberfest in downtown Maysville! We will be selling raffle tickets for a gorgeous bourbon barrel dog feeder and a bourbon basket from Old Pogue Distillery!

· 8/10/2024 at 8 PM: Rock 4 Rescue’s benefit concert at Washington Opera House featuring Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC & Rebel Sound Club! Special Guest Emcee, “Freakdaddy” from Classic Rock 92.1! All proceeds benefit MCAS dogs and at-risk pets! Maysville Players will benefit from bar sales that evening. Go to www.rock4rescue.com or visit our booth at Oktoberfest for more information and to purchase tickets!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored five dogs. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of

spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.