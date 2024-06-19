The 2024 Miss Kentucky Softball and KHSAA All State teams have been announced.

Montgomery County’s Reaghan Oney was named 2024s Miss Kentucky Softball, and helped lead the Lady Indians to a successful 31-7 season, winning both the 40th district and 10th region softball tournaments. Montgomery County defeated the Paris Lady Hounds, George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals, Bishop Brossart Lady Stangs, Mason County Lady Royals and Harrison County Fillies during their tough postseason run, but fell to the Lexington Catholic Lady Knights in the first round of the 2024 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare.

Oney led the Lady Indians offensively, with a .594 batting average her senior year. Throughout the season, Oney saw 133 at-bats, picking up 79 hits. She also scored 79 runs, and batted in 76 more for the Lady Indians throughout 2024.

Several local athletes were also recognized as members of the All-State teams.

Bracken County’s Ella Johnson was named to the Class A first team. Throughout her senior year, Johnson continued to be one of Bracken County’s most reliable pitchers, throwing in 167 complete innings across 29 games. At the end of the season, Johnson sat with a 2.18 ERA, giving up just 135 hits, and 42 walks. Throughout the year she picked up 268 strikeouts, helping bring the Lady Bears big wins repeatedly during 2024.

Mason County’s Kenzie Gulley also received first team honors, in the Class 2A division.

Gulley, one of Mason County’s strongest offensive players was a hitter in all but two of the Lady Royals 36 games in 2024. Throughout 112 at-bats, Gulley racked up 64 hits, striking out just 10 times. She also scored 54 runs for the Royals, batting in 35 more, ending the year with a .571 batting average. By the end of the season, Gulley had racked up 38 attempted stolen bases, making it safe for 37.

Two other Bracken County athletes were then named Class A Honorable Mention.

Kyndall Johnson and Whitney Lippert were crucial elements to the Bracken County Lady Bears success in 2024. Johnson, had the teams’ strongest batting average, at .483 as an eighth grader. Across 118 at-bats in 2024, Johnson picked up 57 hits, scoring 47 runs and batting in 46 more, striking out just five times this season. Lippert ended the year with a .412 batting average, picking up 42 hits across 102 at-bats, scoring 29 runs for Bracken County and batting in 56 more.

Lewis County’s Kaylen Case was also named Class 2A honorable mention.

Leading the Lady Lions offensively, Case ended the year with a .523 batting average. Throughout 2024, she saw 86 at-bats, picking up 45 hits, scoring 27 runs and batting in 20 more striking out just twice, helping lead Lewis County to victory.

Each of these athletes are valuable assets to their teams success, and have earned their place among the best the state of Kentucky has to offer on the softball field. Those graduating have big things in store for the future, and those staying behind will will only continue to improve.