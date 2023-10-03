DraftKings Sportsbook has made its anticipated entry into Kentucky’s online sports betting market, and as the Bluegrass State warms up to the allure of online sports betting, it stands out as an outstanding choice for many sports fans to get in on the action.

Having launched in Kentucky on September 28, 2023, DraftKings’ strategic collaboration with ECL Entertainment, owners of Cumberland Run, is already showcasing its merits, promising users an enhanced betting experience thanks to the two industry powerhouses.

Special welcome offers continue to roll out in Kentucky, ensuring both new and existing users have reasons to celebrate.

Sign up today and score $200 in Bonus Bets instantly

Don’t miss out on DraftKings’ new Kentucky promotion! To celebrate its recent Kentucky launch, DraftKings Sportsbook has unveiled a special deal: by clicking any promo link or widget on this page, you’ll instantly qualify for $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5, plus a “No Sweat SGP” every day this NFL season!

To take part, ensure you’re 18 or older, sign up from within Kentucky, and possess a valid SSN. The bonus will be reflected in qualifying accounts once all requirements are met. Before diving in, review the Kentucky-specific T&Cs and remember to always bet responsibly.

So fasten your seatbelt, and gear up for an adrenaline-charged adventure.

This is the perfect time for NFL fans to jump in on the action. Register with DraftKings in Kentucky and score $200 in bonus bets along with a No Sweat SGP every day this season!

How to register at DraftKings Sportsbook and activate the promotion

Kickstart your sports betting journey with DraftKings’ special Kentucky launch promo, crafted especially for the Bluegrass State’s sports fans!

The best part? There is no need for a promo code.

To grab this offer, just follow these steps:

Click on any link on this page, including this one, to activate the special promo offer. Create a new account setup by providing the necessary details. Once you’ve met the promotional criteria and place a $5 bet, you’ll score $200 in Bonus Bets instantly, plus a No Sweat SGP every day this season.

Eligibility requirements to take advantage of this special promo offer

To qualify for this offer, users must meet the following criteria:

Be a new user with DraftKings.

Successfully register a new user account.

Be located within the eligible jurisdiction (Kentucky).

Be 18 years of age or older to participate.

After completing these steps, eligible users will receive $200 in Bonus Bets, ready for use instantly, plus a No Sweat SGP every day of the season.

Why this DraftKings promotion stands out as the clear winner for KY sports fans

$200 in bonus bets and a No Sweat SGP every day

To qualify, customers need to make a $5 deposit, place a $5 bet, and opt in. The $200 bonus bets are issued instantly, and a daily No Sweat token is provided for SGP/SGPx bets with 3+ legs. There are wagering limits, and the token must be selected before placing a bet, with the condition that the bet must lose after applying the token to receive a bonus bet. The rewarded bonus bets expire in 7 days and must be wagered once; the stake is not included in winnings. The offer ends on November 13, 2023.

No need for promo codes

In a user-friendly maneuver, DraftKings has sidestepped the conventional promo code mechanism. This decision simplifies the registration procedure, sparing newcomers the usual hunt and input of codes. Activate this deal by simply clicking on any promotional link or widget on this page.

Streamlined sign-up process

In a bid to facilitate the user experience, DraftKings has stripped back on cumbersome requirements, launching a straightforward sign-up process. This initiative empowers newcomers to dive into sports betting without the hassle.

A trustworthy titan in the industry

With commitments to secure wagers, fair odds, and a top-tier user experience, the sportsbook sets a gold standard in the industry.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.

The Ledger Independent has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to readers in Kentucky, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 18+ and Physically present in KY.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can claim the DraftKings Kentucky promo code?

You must be 21 or older, register while in Kentucky, have a valid SSN, and be a new user of the platform.

Can I combine multiple DraftKings Kentucky offers?

Typically, new-user promotions can’t be combined with other offers.

What if bonus bets aren’t used in time?

Unused bonus bets usually expire and are forfeited if they are not redeemed within the timeframe specified in the terms and conditions.