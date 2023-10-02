RIPLEY – The Union Township Public Library in Ripley, Ohio will be hosting a ghost painting event for adults next week on October 3 at 6 pm.

This will be the first time the library is holding this event for Halloween and library director Alison Gibson stated that “The idea was basically from the high interest on Tik Tok as a fun project it fit our desire to have something seasonal, unique and approachable by all skill levels!”

For this event attendees are asked to bring a framed picture whether it is thrift-ed or not to use for the painting.

According to the official information for the event on the library’s Facebook page it states that “We’re jumping on the trend! Bring a thrift-ed, framed picture or one you have at home and transform it into a quirky Halloween masterpiece!”

Alison explained how the library will only have a certain amount of space for this event available so there would be a limit of how many people could join and participate.

“We want everyone to have space (not knowing how big the painting they will be bringing in will be) so there is a limit of 15 people and we are almost filled up” Alison stated.

This event will be hopeful for the library to bring people together in the community and Alison said “The people that join us for programs like this have fun creating something as well as congenial social gathering.”

The official event information states that this event is for adults and that there is registration for the spots they have left and you can call 937-392-4871 for any questions about the event and registration.