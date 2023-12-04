The following information was entered in the Dec. 4, 1973 edition of The Ledger Independent:

Richey, Smith acquire ownership of Washington’s Limestone Farm Center

Richey Sales Co. Inc. is the new name of Limestone Farm Center located at Washington. The business has been purchased by Russell Richey, Jr. of Augusta and Rommie Smith who came here from LaFayette, Ind.

Richard (Dick) Feagan, owner of the farm center for the past 17 years is retiring to his farm south of Washington.

Smith will serve as manager of the farm. He previously was associated with Ford Motor Co., he and his wife and three children reside in Bon Haven Subdivision.

Richey, who has a long background in farm implement sales and service, will continue to manage the Augusta Richey Sales Co., which was established his father in 1922.

The new partners are in the structure at Washington and plan to expand the shop. Also plans include the addition of two more service men at the first of the year. Already added to the payroll is Steve Buser who will serve as truck driver and set-up man. His duties will begin the first part of January.

Employees retained include James Maher, parts manager, Robert Suit, service manager, and Edward Rosser and Charles E. Porter as service men.

Richey Sales Co., Inc., will provide sales, service, parts and rentals in all makes and models.

Featured in large and small equipment will be such brand names as Ford, New Idea, Brinley-Hardy, Papec, Bush-Hog, Heston and Badger. The firm will be open five days each week and a half day Saturdays.

A grand opening will be held perhaps in February, Richey stated.