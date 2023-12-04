The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed Jessica McGlone to their Nov. 28 meeting. McGlone offers counseling services at Solace Counseling Services, LLC in Morehead. She has worked in counseling for around 13 years.

McGlone started off by asking if anyone in the crowd was experiencing holiday stress. After a slight pause for a show of hands, McGlone began detailing the three types of stress.

The first type of stress is acute stress. Acute stress is stress that presents in short bursts. Second is Episodic Acute Stress which is the same as acute stress but happens more frequently. Finally we come to chronic stress which is constant.

McGlone then brought up a question; what causes holiday stress?

According to the APA, Americans report higher stress levels during the holiday season. McGlone provided the following statistics to explain.

8 out of 10 Americans anticipate stress during the holidays which essentially means that they are anxious about being anxious.

75 percent of Americans are stressed about holiday spending and rising costs.

53 percent of Americans are stressed about the possibility of themselves or loved ones catching respiratory illnesses due to traveling.

Finally, 33 percent of Americans are stressed about weight gain during the holiday season.

McGlone paused momentarily to respond to that last statistic, “It says a lot about the state of our priorities in the world and society.”

McGlone switched gears to list additional stressors for the holiday. Additional stressors can include competing demands, navigating family conflict, struggling with gift giving, struggling with expectations, grief and loss, feeling disappointed, loneliness, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and managing struggles with alcohol or drug use.

McGlone continued with a slide entitled, “Deck the halls…not your family.”

Over 53 percent of people surveyed by Lyra, a company McGlone is affiliated with, identified family time as the best part of the holiday season.

McGlone explains that family time can also be a breeding ground for friction and differing opinions can cause conflict.

McGlone expressed the importance of setting boundaries by carving out time for yourself and saying no to things that cause unnecessary stress. McGlone went on to say that it is important to clearly and kindly communicate your boundaries to family and friends.

For some people that might look like saying no when asked to bring cookies or bake a pie.

McGlone says it is important to make choices that align with individual values because we cannot control other people but we can control our responses to others. Acceptance does not mean agreement.

McGlone went on to name the six different forms of boundaries. The six different forms of boundaries are time, physical, emotional, intellectual, material and sexual.

Time boundaries can look like someone not respecting your time by being late to an event where dinner is set to be served at a certain time.

Physical boundaries can look like hugging a family member who is not a hugger.

Emotional boundaries can resemble brushing off someone’s emotional state and not acknowledging their pain.

Intellectual boundaries can be political fights. The key to talking politics in a healthy way is by trying to accept someone else’s opinion. Acceptance does not equal agreement.

Material boundaries concerns money and sexual boundaries refer to respecting another person’s body.

McGlone went on to detail different ways to, as she says, “untangle the tinsel.”

Making a budget and sticking to it is a good way to keep stress at bay. Take time off from work (if possible) to focus on family. Remember that, “No,” is a complete sentence. Avoid comparing your holiday to someone else’s. No one is obligated to celebrate is they do not want to. Tell friends and family how they can be supportive during the holiday season. Practice gratitude. Avoid using substances to cope. Consider giving back to the community and be intentional about how you speak to yourself.

McGlone suggests considering three blessings; what, how and why.

What is one good thing that happened to me today?

How did this good thing happen?

Why did this happen to me? It happened because…

Signs you might need to deal with stress include finding yourself doing pointless activities over and over, avoiding things, and chandeliering which is when we experience high emotions in situations that do not warrant a high emotion.

McGlone lists a few good ways to deal with the stress being experienced. Coping techniques include doing a physical activity, deep breathing, allowing yourself to have a good cry, connecting with people you feel safe around, create something and find things to make you laugh.

In conclusion, McGlone left the Rotary Club with the following thoughts.

Remember, if it costs you your mental health, it is too expensive.

It is not your responsibility to remain loyal to the wounds of your family.

You are allowed to change the price of what it costs to access you.

Expectations are premeditated resentment.

Jessica McGlone, M.Ed, LPCC-S of Solace Counseling Services, LLC can be reached by phone at (606) 291-3355 or at [email protected].