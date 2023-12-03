Luke Hoffman of Dover was recently indicted by a District of Columbia grand jury on several charges.

The charges include civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, entering an remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to the indictment, in the first and second counts of Hoffman’s indictment, the grand jury said that Hoffman allegedly on or about January 6, 2021 “committed and attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede, and interfere with a law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his/her official duties incident to an during the commission of a civil disorder which in any way and degree obstructed, delayed, and adversely affected commerce and the movement of any article and commodity in commerce and the conduct and performance of any federally protected function.”

On January 6, at the time of approximately 2:28 p.m. according to the indictment, Hoffman allegedly “did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, and interfere with, an officer and employee of The United States, and any branch of the United States Government.”

Hoffman allegedly assaulted and interfered with a Metropolitan Police Department officer and at approximately 2:30 p.m. two minutes later used “a deadly and dangerous weapon, that is, chemical spray, did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with, an officer and employee of the United States.

In the fifth count of the indictment, the grand jury alleged that Hoffman entered and remained in a restricted building which was the United States Capitol Grounds and it is noted in the indictment that these grounds were where the Vice President was visiting and located as well.

According to the indictment, count six states that Hoffman allegedly “did knowingly, and with intent to impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business and official functions, engage in disorderly and disruptive conduct in and within such proximity to, a restricted building and grounds, that is, any posted, cordoned-off, and otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President was and would be temporarily visiting.”

The grand jury then alleges in count seven of the indictment that Hoffman allegedly engaged in physical violence while inside the United States Capitol building against any person in the building including the property. It also alleges that Hoffman was allegedly in possession and used a weapon that is labeled in the indictment as a “chemical irritant spray.”

Disorderly conduct inside of the Capitol building and impeding the process of certifying the 2020 election in Congress was the next thing that the grand jury voted to charge Hoffman with on count eight of the indictment.

According to the indictment, Hoffman allegedly “willfully and knowingly engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct within the United States Capitol grounds and in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress and either House of Congress and the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before any deliberation of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress.”

At the end of the Hoffman indictment are two counts, nine and ten that allege “impeding passage” and “act of physical violence” both in the United States Capitol building and grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

The case of the United States of America v. Luke Hoffman was voted on to hold a speedy trial but a trial date has not been determined as of now.