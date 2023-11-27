The following information was entered in the Nov. 27, 1973 edition of The Ledger Independent:

Education network being discussed in Brown Co.

A proposed plan to initiate a Regional Health Education Network involving the University of Cincinnati, is being discussed by members of the Brown County General Hospital Medical Staff and Board of Trustees, along with local government officials and community representatives.

The proposal was presented by Miss Sue Dearth, M. S., program coordinator for Area Health at the UC Medical Center, and James Schieve, MD, associate dean at UC’s College of Medicine.

The plan represents a new approach aimed at the training and development of health manpower in the rural areas of need as well as to meet the educational needs of the University by providing adequate field experiences and role models for primary care and team approach to health care.

Among the programs included within the proposal are a Medical Education Program which will focus on primary care and is to include preceptorships for fourth year medical students and physician residents in primary care.

A Nursing Education Program will include post-baccalaureate nursing students whose area of concentration is medical-surgical nursing or gerontology nursing, and a Clinical Pharmacy Education Program, as well.

In addition, the proposal involves programs to provide special Emergency Medical Services Training for ambulances and life squad members.

The proposal provides for the involvement of faculty members from the UC Colleges as well as the appointment of local faculty members from the staff of Brown County General Hospital which would serve as the base of operations for the Regional Health Education Network.

Local members serving on an advisory committee include John R. Donohoo, MD, president of the Hospital Medical Staff, Charles Myers, county commissioner and E. A. Roberto , hospital administrator.

It is expected that the annual cost to establish the network will be about $200,000 and that funds will be sought from philanthropic foundations so that some program elements may be initiated early in 1974.

In commenting on the proposal, Roberto stated, “While there have been many significant achievements during the past several years, which have contributed to the growth and development of Brown County General Hospital, the establishment of the Regional Health Education Network here with the great resources of the University of Cincinnati, may well be the most significant achievement since the original construction of the Hospital. The many potential benefits that the Network can offer, once it is operational, should have a decided influence on the health-care system in our area and there is not doubt that it may well serve as a model for other areas in Ohio as well as the Nation.”