Six of the members of Team Orthos at the Reconnection Retreat that took place the third weekend of November. From Left to right, Aaron Britt, Shane Hartley, Mike Prows, Davin Bentley and Joe Vires.

VANCEBURG — Warrior Ridge nonprofit organization in Vanceburg will welcome Team Orthos to a retreat on Friday, Dec 17.

Warrior Ridge is a nonprofit organization that offers on-site events to reunite teams who have served together side-by-side.

Several members of Team Orthos were able to make the trip to Lewis County after Mike Prows was nominated for the reconnection retreat.

Prows had five deployments back to back before he retired. A total of 12 veterans served alongside Prows in Afghanistan. Five were able to join Prows at the retreat. Next year the other six veterans will join Team Orthos again for another full reconnection retreat since this one came at such short notice. It has been 12 years since Team Orthos served together.

Warrior Ridge founder Landon Bentley presented Prows with his reconnection retreat certificate at the University of Cincinnati’s ROTC program where he works.

Bentley says he considers Prows the epitome of a hero. Prows is a retired Master Sergeant who served for more than 30 years.

Bentley said that several members of Team Orthos are still in the army while others are out but all in attendance enjoyed themselves. This was only the second reconnection retreat that Warrior Ridge has done but Bentley and his team are already gearing up to schedule the next one.

“We’re all exhausted,” admitted Bentley on Monday after the Veterans returned home. “It is so worth it.”

Bentley explained that six staff members were available for the Veterans through the weekend but there were tons of volunteers who wanted to help make the event memorable for the brave team.

Several individuals and organizations donated meals and desserts as well as monetary donations.

Bentley says that when it comes to what they do at Warrior Ridge, their slogan, “It’s not about us,” says it all.

“It’s so true. We all say it and we all believe it.” Bentley explained, “It’s selfless on our part, they just deserve it.”

Warrior Ridge feels passionately about the lives of local Veterans. Nominees who are chosen for these reconnection retreats are provided an all-expenses-paid retreat to Warrior Ridge.