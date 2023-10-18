Donald D. Caudill and Heather N. Caudill to Eleanor Phillips, 7042 Mount Gilead Road, $136,000.
Bess Properties LLC to Jacob Haas and Crystal Haas, 431 Pelham Street, $30,000.
Edith P. Ryan, Edith Ryan Revocable Trust UA February 14 1994, Rinesmith M. Katherine and Ronald J. Ryan Revocable Trust UA February 14 1994 to Ryan Nathaniel Owens, 7069 Orangesburg Road, no monetary consideration.
Karen Sue Osborne to Happy House Rentals LLC, 938 East Fifth Street, $32,000.
Scotty Alvin Estep and April Dawn Estep to Von Treba Estate Polley, Chavon Linville, Trelena Riley and William Archie Polley, 41028 Kentucky 596 Germantown, $22,000.
Patricia M. Yoder to Mitchell S. McManis, 6997 Kentucky 11 May’s Lick, $390,000.
James Edward Burns and Donna Lynn Burns to DMCGL LLC, 411 Clark Street, $3,500.
Chris Weber and Jennifer Weber to Bulldog Investments LLC and Tim Gray, Parcel in Rectorville, $300,000.
Valerie Jones Bennett and Carol Y. Bennett to Charlene Lynn Caudle, 213 Houston Avenue, $69,000.
Tina Hull and Rick Frodge to Clint C. Middlebrooks and Lucie L. Middlebrooks, 6078 Clift Pike, $260,000.
Jovetta D. Brooks to Christopher Payne, 785 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration.
Kenneth W. Pickrell and Phyllis J. Pickrell to Payton Ritchie and Mary Ritchie, 310 Sutton Street, $50,000.