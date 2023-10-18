The Mason County Public Library has partnered with Cummin Nature Preserve on two new events happening this week.

The first event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18, when Cincinnati Observatory will host Stargazing at Cummins Nature Preserve starting at 7:30 p.m. according to MCPL Programming Coordinator Heather Wheeler.

“We are going to learn about constellations and star formations and also gaze at the stars out in nature,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the people from the observatory will bring a telescope for the participants to use and the presentation from the speakers will be done verbally with no power points or electronic equipment.

The event is being held at the preserve because there is less light pollution so even with any cloud coverage stars or some portion of the sky should be visible according to Wheeler.

There is no need to RSVP, the group will meet at the first shelter and go from there Wheeler said.

“I think it will be amazing and I am really looking forward to it. I think it will be lots of fun, it may be a little chilly but I think it is going to be awesome,” Wheeler said.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the second event ‘Bigfoot Bonfire Bash’ will start at 6:30 p.m. at Cummins Nature Preserve, Wheeler said.

According to Wheeler Founder of the Kentucky Bigfoot Organization and BFRO Researcher Charlie Raymond will be teaching participants all about the legendary Bigfoot.

“This is our first time doing anything like this and we are super excited about it,” she said.

First, there will be a presentation with artifacts such as Bigfoot’s caste prints taken by people who travel searching for the elusive creature will be shown and talked about as well as other artifacts relating to Bigfoot Wheeler explained.

“When it gets dark we will start the bonfire and have smores and it will be a little chilly on Friday evening so we will have blankets to cuddle up with and it will be a lot of fun and very informative,” she said.

Raymond is a serious researcher of Bigfoot in the Northern Kentucky area Wheeler explained and said his presentation should offer a lot of information on Bigfoot.

Wheeler said she expects there to be pictures of Bigfoot as well as news stories and other possible evidence of Bigfoot in Kentucky.

There is no cost or need to RSVP for the event and Wheeler said she is anticipating a good turnout and hopes somebody who attends might have their own story about encounters with Bigfoot share.