As 2023 keeps flying by, mid-October is a time where multiple sports can be enjoyed.

High school football is nearing playoff time, college football is at the midway point, the NFL is getting more intriguing, Major League Baseball is closing in on the Fall Classic, and hoops season is just around the corner.

With that obvious statement being said, let’s get right to it, with several observations and opinions about what is on this guy’s mind:

*****

MASON ROLLS BEFORE BIG MATCHUP – The Mason County Royals had quite an impressive showing on Thursday evening. The Royals cruised to a 50-6 win over Grant County to lift their season mark to 6-2.

Mason County faces its ultimate test of the season at home on Friday at 7 p.m. when undefeated Covington Catholic comes to Maysville. Both teams enter the showdown with 3-0 records in district play. The Colonels are also coming off a tremendous performance after routing Harrison County 56-6 last week.

According to KHSAA records, this battle for the Class 4A, District 5 title is the first between the two schools.

The Royals scored early and often last week, and four players completed a pass in the blowout win over the

Pirates. Quarterback Keshaun Thomas did most of the damage, completing 6-of-10 attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the mason County rushing attack with 41 yards on just five carries and two scores.

Landon Scilley had five receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Cole Horch’s lone catch resulted in a 95-yard score, and Garryon McClain added a 45-yard TD on his only catch.

CovCath QB Evan Pitzer threw for 228 yards on 8-for-8 passing to go with three touchdowns in the Colonels’ blowout win versus the Thorobreds. Pitzer has glowing numbers through eight games, with 1,656 passing yards on 98-of-137 attempts, 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

*****

FLEMING LOOKS TO FINISH STRONG – The Fleming County Panthers ran all over West Carter in their 36-7 win over the Comets on Friday.

Landon Johnson led the way with 178 yards on 10 carries, three of which were scoring runs. Austin Trent rushed for 100 yards and a TD on 16 carries in the win, which improved the Panthers to 5-3.

Fleming hosts Bath County (1-7) in its final home game this Friday. The Panthers are 2-2 in Class 3A, District 6 play, with that title to be decided in Flatwoods this week when Russell hosts East Carter.

*****

POLAR BEARS DROP DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE – Bracken County made the trek to Owen County on Friday evening and fell to the Rebels 14-6.

The Polar Bears dropped to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Class 2A, District 5 action with the defeat. (Unfortunately, at deadline time, the game stats had yet to be posted.)

Bracken faces by far its most challenging game of the season this Friday when they venture to Fort Mitchell to face Beechwood. The Tigers are 8-1 overall and 4-0 in district play, while averaging 50 points per game. Their only loss was a 35-31 thriller versus Covington Catholic on Sept. 15.

Beechwood quarterback Clay Hayden has thrown for 2,638 yards on 141-of-193 attempts, with 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

*****

LIONS HOPE TO REBOUND – Lewis County went to Grayson last week, and returned to Vanceburg with a 38-6 defeat to East Carter. Alex Russell scored the lone Lions touchdown, and rushed for 83 yards on seven carries.

The Lions (2-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak to West Carter when they take on the Comets at home this Friday.

*****

CATS LOSE UGLY – The Kentucky Wildcats entered Saturday night’s game at Kroger Field against Missouri with high hopes, and things were going well early. The Cats came out of the gate looking sharp, leading 14-0 with 2:09 to lay in the first quarter.

However, the Tigers responded with 17 second-quarter points, with their first touchdown a 39-yard pass from punter Luke Bauer to Marquis Johnson, completely catching the Cats dozing.

In the third quarter, after UK reclaimed the lead 21-20 on a 4-yard scoring pass from Devin Leary to Anthony Brown-Stephens, it was all Mizzou.

A pair of rushing touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter sealed the Wildcats’ fate, and dropped Kentucky to 5-2.

Head coach Mark Stoops and Leary are receiving the brunt of criticism coming from UK fans, and some of it appears warranted. Leary has not been the standout, accurate QB we were hearing about before the season, and the team played a completely undisciplined game, with stupid penalties dominating their lackluster performance.

Kentucky has a week off to attempt to correct their many deficiencies before Tennessee comes to Lexington on

Oct. 28. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

One more gripe about this one:

This guy is not a fan of the uniforms worn by the Cats last week. Call me an old fogey if you wish, but I just don’t care for the black unis with the chrome helmet and the newer Wildcat emblem that resembles the one used at Kansas State.

Give me blue and white uniforms, the old school Wildcat, and the big block “K” any day of the week.

OK, now get off my lawn.

*****

BENGALS WIN UGLY – One day after UK lost ugly, the Cincinnati Bengals were able to come away with a not very pretty 17-13 win over Seattle at Paycor Stadium.

The win was critical for the Men in Stripes in order to enter their bye week with a 3-3 record.

The offense put together a couple of impressive drives resulting in touchdowns and a 14-7 lead with 12:20 left in the second quarter. The first Joe Burrow scoring pass went to Tyler Boyd for eight yards with 2:22 left in the opening frame, and the second was the three-yard strike to rookie Andrei Iosivas early in the second.

After their early offensive success however, the Bengals (and Burrow) looked off kilter, with the only score the

remainder of the game a 52-yard field goal from Evan McPherson with 11:47 left in the game.

That left the game up to the defense, which came through magnificently, led by defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, BJ Hill and DJ Reader. The D-Line performance, combined with first-half picks from cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt, gave the Bengals a much-needed win, even though it was not aesthetically pleasing to watch.

Coming out of the bye, the Orange and Black will have its work cut out in a big way. The first challenge will be a trip to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where they will meet the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are coming off an unexpected 19-17 loss in Cleveland, when rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds remaining.

San Francisco (5-1) plays at Minnesota next Monday before hosting the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 29.

*****

VOTTO LIKELY TO DEPART – We have likely seen the last of Joey Votto in a Cincinnati Reds uniform. Votto left the decision clearly up to the Reds’ front office after recently saying he wants to play in 2024. A decision from the powers that be should be forthcoming in early November following the conclusion of the World Series.

There are strong arguments that can be made on either letting him walk or deciding to bring him back for one more season, but my guess is that the Reds will not be interested in having Votto around to be a part-time player.

The team has to look to the future, and there are moves that need to be prioritized, such as acquiring a frontline starting pitcher or two, and improving the bullpen. The young nucleus may still be a year away, but the Reds could be a serious contender in 2024, if they make the moves necessary to do so.

Votto could be looking at returning home to Toronto to play his final season, if he has a desire to be a part-time DH and bench player. He would have a similar role in Cincinnati, but he and the Reds front office would have to agree, and that does not appear to be likely at this point.

*****

EMOTION, INTENSITY RATCHETS UP IN PLAYOFFS – Personally, my feeling is that there is nothing better in sports than the MLB Playoffs. We’re in the middle of the American and National League’s Championship Series, with the two winners squaring off in the World Series, which commences Friday, Oct. 27.

Admittedly, I have a soft spot for the underdogs, and pulling for a Fall Classic featuring the Texas Rangers and

the Arizona Diamondbacks. As of the writing of this column, the Rangers are up 2-0 on the ‘Stros, and the Philadelphia Phillies (and their raucous fans) lead the D-Backs 1-0.

At this point in October, the importance of each and every pitch is magnified, and no matter who makes it to the World Series, there is certain to be a ton of drama to follow.

*****

“It is good to obey the rules when you’re young, so you’ll have the strength to break them when you’re old.” — Mark Twain

*****

“You gotta put me on a team with LeBron or Chris Paul or someone like that, so I can spot up in the corner and let them go to work, kick it to me.” – Joe Burrow, when asked about his basketball skills. (He averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his senior season at Athens High School. Burrow was also a first-team All-Ohio selection and scored 1,426 career points.)