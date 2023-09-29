MOREHEAD — A closing reception for Morehead State’s annual Faculty Art Show will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Golding-Yang Gallery of the Claypool-Young Art Building. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.

The show includes works from the entire Art & Design faculty, including three new adjunct instructors. There will be an open forum at 11 a.m., where faculty members will discuss their work and creative process. The exhibit will close Friday, Oct. 6.

“In all situations, we should lead by example,” said Gallery Director and Sculpture Instructor Mike Bowen. “This is why the faculty show is so important. It allows the student and community to see that we not only teach in the classroom, but each of us are also professional artists working hard to exhibit and create work in our own unique voice.”

The Golding-Yang Art Gallery, located within the Claypool-Young Art Building, is a pivotal educational and cultural component of the Department of Communication, Media, Art & Design, the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the MSU campus and the community at large.

For more information on the exhibit, contact Bowen at [email protected]. To learn more about MSU’s Department of Communication, Media, Art & Design programs, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2766.