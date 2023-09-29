Maysville Lions Club had our second meeting of September.

We had nine members at the meeting.

President Robbie Detro led the pledge of allegiance, Bill Boggs gave the blessing.

Secretary Tom Jett gave the secretary report. Angela Jett made a motion to accept, and Amy Roberson-Dudley seconded the motion all approved.

There wasn’t a Treasurer’s report.

Angela Jett, John George, and Glenn George brought chili, for us to vote on for the chili cook-off. The club liked all three, so Glenn said we would mix them together.

There will be a Chili cook-off on Oct. 14th. Hoping for a great turnout.

Amy brought a guest with her, Mr. David Boggs. David enjoyed the supper and then filled out an application for membership. David paid his dues and is now our newest member.

He will be inducted into the club at a later date. Maysville Lions are so glad he has made the choice to become a member.

Angela reminded everyone that the Maysville Lions Club would have our second annual 500-dollar raffle at the Pig-Out.

Amy made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Angela seconded the motion. All were in agreement.

The next meeting will be on Oct.5. We invite anyone to the meeting.