As the golden hues of fall descend, a cherished tradition unfolds across America, pumpkin picking!

Yet, while countless families flock to their usual spots each year, many remain oblivious to the treasures that lie just a short drive away. For example, many Nutmeggers may not be aware that Lyman Orchards has been around longer than the United States of America, 279 years!

And is still owned and operated by descendants of the original Lyman family pioneers.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com therefore surveyed 3,000 families, asking them to rate their favorite pumpkin-picking spots so that others can know about them too.

When Kentucky residents were quizzed on their pumpkin patch preferences, these three emerged as the top contenders:

Firs place: Two Sisters Pumpkin Patch, Mt. Sterling.

Two Sisters Pumpkin Patch in Mt. Sterling came in first place in the state! Running until Oct. 31, this charming pumpkin haven is open from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 am.m to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

With a wide array of pumpkins to choose from, including carving pumpkins, pie pumpkins, and decorative pumpkins, you’ll find the perfect gourd to adorn your home or carve into a spooky masterpiece.

But the fun doesn’t stop at pumpkin picking. The patch offers a corn maze to get lost in, exhilarating hayrides, and a heartwarming petting zoo to delight visitors of all ages.

Admission is free to the pumpkin barn and animal barn and additional costs for everything else. While the corn maze promises adventure, it’s best suited for older children and those with good mobility, and don’t forget that the petting zoo takes a rain check on rainy days.

Second place: Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, Harrodsburg.

From Sept. 8 to Oct. 29, this delightful destination opens its doors from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For just $12 per person 13 years and older, and $10 for ages two to 13, you can indulge in some classic pumpkin picking, and little ones under two years old get in for free.

But that’s not all. Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch offers a cornucopia of additional activities to keep everyone entertained. Traverse their 5-acre corn maze, designed to captivate and challenge visitors of all ages.

For picturesque views of the Bluegrass Mountains, hop on the hayride through the stunning countryside. Animal enthusiasts can mingle with goats, pigs, sheep, and chickens at the petting zoo.

For some competitive fun, try your hand at the pumpkin blaster, attempting to hit targets with pumpkins. Get creative at the pumpkin decorating station and craft your unique pumpkin masterpiece.

And don’t forget to refuel at the concessions stand, offering an array of delectable treats and drinks to keep your energy up throughout the day.

Third place: Happy Jack’s Pumpkin Farm, Frankfort.

Visit Happy Jack’s Pumpkin Farm in Frankfort, for an unforgettable pumpkin-picking experience from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. With over 75 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, and squash to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Whether you prefer carving pumpkins, pie pumpkins, or decorative ones, there’s something for everyone. Explore the sprawling pumpkin patch on a delightful wagon ride, mingle with friendly farm animals, and lose yourself in a challenging two-acre corn maze.

The best part? Admission to the farm is free, so you can enjoy all these activities without breaking the bank. Just pay for the pumpkins you pick, priced per pound, and a small fee for the wagon ride.

Happy Jack’s Pumpkin Farm is open every day Mondays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., so gather your family and friends for a day of autumn fun in the heart of Kentucky.