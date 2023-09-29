FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association, Inc. has more than 14,000 members in more than 1,000 clubs throughout the commonwealth and includes Fleming County with 117 members in 3 clubs and one specialty club.

This organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and communities through leadership development, volunteer service, and education. The organization has worked to achieve this mission for 91 years, providing services in communities across Kentucky and in Fleming County.

This organization continues to endeavor to strengthen, develop, coordinate, and extend adult education in Family and Consumer Sciences in cooperation with the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service and the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Service.

Now, therefore, I, John Simms Jr., Fleming County Judge-Executive, do hereby proclaim Oct. 8 to 14, 2023 as Kentucky Extension Homemakers Week and urge all citizens to participate in Extension Homemakers activities in their communities.

Done at the Fleming County Courthouse in the City of Flemingsburg, this 26th day of September, in the year of our Lord 2023.

The Fleming County Extension Homemakers are busy preparing for Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Week Oct. 8-14. Fleming County Judge Executive John Simms, Jr. and Ray Money. Fleming County Homemakers are celebrating their 82nd year of this organization.

Please contact the Fleming County Extension Office for more information about Extension Homemakers at 845-4641 or contact Katie Fryman, Fleming County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences at Fleming County Extension Office at 845-4641 or email [email protected].

For current events and information, visit my website at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/family-consumer-sciences or friend me on Facebook at Fleming-County-Extension-Family-Consumer-Sciences and at FlemingCoExtHomemakers.