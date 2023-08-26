MOREHEAD — Katie Hale (Class of 2011), a third-grade teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School in Boyd County, was among the semi-finalists selected for Kentucky’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award.

The Kentucky Department of Education selected 10 semi-finalists, ranking Hale among four teachers in the elementary school category. Hale also received KDE recognition as a 2024 Elementary School Teacher Achievement Award winner.

Hale has been an educator for 12 years in Boyd County and has taught at Ponderosa Elementary School for the last five years. She graduated from MSU with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, K-5, and earned a master’s degree in teaching leadership, K-12, from the University of the Cumberlands.

Hale serves in additional roles as a teacher leader, a mentor teacher to first-year educators, and a digital learning coach. She is obtaining her National Board certification as a middle childhood generalist.

“MSU is known for developing strong educators. The undergraduate programs here prepare teachers who are ready to teach students in the classroom, but also for leadership roles in the schools,” said Dr. April Miller, dean of the Ernst and Sara Lane Volgenau College of Education.

“Katie Hale was a very good student and showed potential early on. She has used her knowledge and skills of teaching to create a rich environment for students. This nomination is well-deserved, and we are extremely proud to have another of our undergraduate graduates in the running for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year.”

To learn more about the Volgenau College of Education and its programs, call 606-783-2162 or visit moreheadstate.edu/education