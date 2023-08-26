MOREHEAD — Morehead State University has a history of educating and serving the region that includes outreach through regional campuses like MSU at Mt. Sterling.

Next month, MSU at Mt. Sterling celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special celebration that takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the MSU at Mt. Sterling campus located at the Clay Community Center, 3400 Indian Mound Drive in Mt. Sterling.

The 20th-anniversary celebration is a reception followed by dinner and a program to celebrate the past and commemorate the future of MSU at Mt. Sterling.

Dr. Chris Miller, professor of education and director of MSU at Mt. Sterling, said he learned of the campus’s 20th anniversary as it prepared for an upcoming Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation visit.

He knew the regional campus needed to do something special to mark the occasion.

“MSU is proud to be a part of the Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County community and providing a place for students to seek opportunities to learn. We have top-notch nursing and social work programs here and a vibrant Eagle Scholars collaboration with Montgomery County Schools offering multiple dual-credit classes at the campus for approximately 100 students each year,” Miller said. “Having a campus in Mt. Sterling opens up more opportunities for people to take classes locally and obtain an undergraduate degree. We look forward to helping launch more MSU Eagles over the next 20 years in Mt. Sterling.”

Tickets that include individual sponsorship are $60, and corporate sponsorship tickets (a table of eight guests and special recognition) are $550.

All event proceeds will assist with creating a new scholarship fund that will benefit MSU at Mt. Sterling students.

Advanced registration is required, and all guests must RSVP by Friday, Aug. 25.

To register online, visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu/mtsterling or call 606-783-2033.