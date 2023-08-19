August 16, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Alieha Bandalan, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brianna Kaylee Earles, 26, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference August 21.

Tiffany Nicole Hughes, 29, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tammy Buerkley, 52, theft by deception eight counts, pretrial conference October 2.

David Constant, 39, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference August 21.

David Constant, 39, bomb threats, pretrial conference August 21.

Joseph Paul Doyle, 59, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference October 2.

Barry Fields, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference September 25.

Stephanie Ann Fryman, 33, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference October 4.

Alexandria Myrick, 26, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference October 2.

Alexandria Myrick, 26, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 2.

Alexandria Myrick, 26, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference October 2.

Noreak Ret, 27, third-degree burglary, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, theft of mail matter, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 28.

Christopher Steward, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference August 28.

Daniel Chase Truesdell, 25, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, harassment no injury, bench trial October 11.

Elizabeth Walsh, 64, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, menacing, pretrial conference September 6.

Nicole Bainter, 31, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference September 25.

Nicole M. Bainter, 31, first-degree fleeing or evading police, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, bound to grand jury.

Stephen Bowers, 34, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing August 21.

Shy Bowling, 20, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference August 28.

Tresteven Holt, 25, second-degree fleeing or evading police, menacing, pretrial conference September 25.

Roger Humphries, 74, reckless driving, pretrial conference September 13.

Rickey O. Jones, 53, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference September 25.

Tara Stewart, 43, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.