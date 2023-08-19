RIPLEY, Ohio -A fire broke out at the Ripley Schoolhouse apartments located at 25 North Second Street on Thursday.

Ripley Fire Department Chief Tony Pfeffer said the fire occurred on the second floor of the building in one of the apartments.

He stated that at approximately 5:25 p.m., the Ripley Fire Department was dispatched to the apartment building complex and by approximately 5:50 p.m., the fire department had the fire under control.

“We were dispatched at 17:25 and everything was under control by around 17:50,” he said. “There was a complete secondary search and overhaul by the departments.”

According to Pfeffer, the cause of the fire is not yet known and is currently being evaluated to find the source.

“There are people there evaluating the building (Friday),” he said. “We probably won’t have any further information on how it started until next week.”

He also stated that as of Friday the most damage that he knew of was from the smoke coming from the fire that had left noticeable damage in the building.

The Ripley Schoolhouse apartments have 19 units in the building with only 14 of them being rented and occupied at this time.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire, according to Pfeffer.

“There were people in the building, but (they were) evacuated safely,” he said.

Those who assisted the Ripley Fire Department were Higginsport Fire Department, Aberdeen Fire Department and Georgetown Fire Department.