The regular meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club was called to order by Lions Club President Mike Merrill on June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club Clubhouse.

Guest Janie Silvers led the Pledge of Allegiance and Frank Lofton provided the invocation.

Secretary Lesley Mayberry led the roll call and read the Secretary’s Report from June 6. Kat Conley moved to accept the minutes as read. Allen Mayberry, Sr. seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Vanessea Stevenson read the Treasurer’s Report, which is available upon request. Conley moved to accept the Treasurer’s Report as read. Allen Mayberry seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Old Business:

Debbie Merrill reported that the water company called Mike Merrill and said that there might be a leak. Mike said he would check back in with the water company in mid-July.

Mike also told the club about the importance of having a good sound system in place during a horse show after he attended one that was having trouble with its sound.

He thanked the club members who worked on digging and placing a new line to the outlying speakers on our grounds, as well as extending thanks to Markus Morton for helping with hooking up the sound system properly.

Conley educated the club on the proper way to say the line “One nation under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance. Instead of saying “One nation, under God” with a pause after “nation,” the correct way to recite it is to take out the pause.

Conley said it would help the overall flow of the recitation.

New Business:

Lesley Mayberry informed the club that she had filed the club’s Annual Report with the Secretary of State’s office and made the necessary adjustments. The charge for the filing, including the fees for changes made, was $35.

Conley made a motion to cancel the next meeting because it falls on the July 4 holiday. Stevenson seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Butch Stevenson won the coin lottery.

Conley made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Lofton seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Meeting adjourned.