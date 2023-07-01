VERSAILLES – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents elected new officers during its recent quarterly meeting held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Barry K. Martin was elected as the KCTCS Board of Regents Chair for a Board Officer term that ends June 30, 2024. Martin steps into this role having most recently served as vice-chair for the group.

Martin was appointed to a six-year term on the Board in July 2020. He is a resident of Lexington and is the chief executive officer of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

“I want to thank my fellow Board of Regents for giving me the opportunity to serve as chairman of the Board of Regents for Kentucky Community and Technical College System,” said Martin. “As a product of our community college system, it is rewarding to help lead the way for us to build on the momentum of change and improvement. Our primary goal is to provide an academic and workforce development platform for Kentucky. KCTCS’s strength is in our relationships with our staff, students, community, and corporate partners. Strengthening these relationships will lead us to a stronger KCTCS for Kentucky.”

The role of the vice chair has been filled by Keith Hamilton. Hamilton joined the Board in 2022 and is serving a term ending in July 2024. Hamilton is the president and CEO of LB Manufacturing and lives in Louisville.

Additionally, Brianna Whitten was elected as secretary for the board. Whitten joined the board in 2021 to serve a three-year term as the general education faculty regent.

Whitten lives in Mt. Olivet and is a professor of English at Maysville Community and Technical College.

The KCTCS Board of Regents acts as the governing body of KCTCS and is made up of 14 members. Eight members are appointed by the Governor while six are elected members from within KCTCS.

KCTCS members include two members of the teaching faculty elected by faculty, two staff members by non-teaching personnel, and two members of the student body elected by students.

For more information about the colleges and mission of KCTCS visit kctcs.edu.