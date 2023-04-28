Two people have been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury after they allegedly allowed a minor to be exposed to methamphetamine.

Both Stephanie Lynn Habermehl, 41, and Scotty Ray White, 43, face one charge of first-degree wanton endangerment after they allegedly allowed the minor, whom White was named as the primary caregiver and/or guardian and Habermehl as someone who had frequent and close contact with the child, to be exposed to the drug. The exposure resulted in the child subsequently testing positive for the drug, according to the indictments.

Habermehl also faces one count of first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with previous convictions including theft by unlawful taking, second-degree burglary, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Both Habermehl and White are scheduled to appear in Bracken Circuit Court on May 18.

Eric M. Damon II, 24, was indicted on multiple charges stemming from a Feb. 25 incident, according to court records, including failure to wear a seat belt, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment police officer.

Other indictments handed down include:

Megan Herron — First-degree bail jumping when she failed to appear in connection with a felony charge.

Christopher White — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.