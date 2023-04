Kyndall Sutton, Madison Jones and Kassidy Perkins, Mason County High School juniors, trim geraniums in the Mason County FFA Greenhouse. “The most rewarding part about the greenhouse experience has been the process,” Jones said. “In February, we took seeds, germinated them and transplanted them. Then we fertilized them until they sprouted and bloomed.” Hours for the greenhouse are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and closed Sundays.