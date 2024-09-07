Thought and prayers ain’t getting it done.

That’s a simple fact when it comes to senseless gun violence in schools, which reared its ugly and disgusting head again this week. I don’t know about you, but each and every time I hear of another mass shooting, it sickens me. On the other hand, many of us have just grown numb to hearing this kind of awful news, and that is even more tragic.

As I’ve opined previously, I certainly don’t have the solution to what has become an American epidemic of gun violence, not only in a school setting, but in other random mass shootings. My one suggestion does remain however, and that is to ban the sales and manufacture of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, which are essentially weapons of mass destruction. Many of them are either unsecured or stolen, thereby ultimately finding their way into the hands of people who have absolutely no business even being near a gun of any type.

Reportedly, the mass shooting on Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, which killed two 14-year-old students and two teachers, occurred after the shooter received an AR-15-style rifle as a Christmas gift from his father, which to this observer is not only beyond ridiculous, but nearly impossible to even

wrap my head around. The 54-year-old has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, and faces life in prison if convicted. His 14-year-old son has been charged with four counts of felony murder.

It marked the 45th school shooting so far this year and the deadliest school shooting since the March 2023 massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville that left six people dead.

Another disturbing fact: So far this year, the United States has suffered at least 385 mass shootings, which is defined as four or more victims being shot. That’s an average of more than 1.5 mass shootings per day, an epidemic that each and every American should be concerned about and try to prevent any way they can. Our legislators also need to get their act together and unite in an effort to curb the senseless violence.

The deadliest mass shooting in an elementary school occurred almost 12 years ago, when 26 people, 20 of them children between six and seven years old, were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Before driving to the school, the perpetrator also fatally shot his mother.

There is an excellent and informative website (sandyhookpromise.org) that features a much more

detailed look at the vital facts and statistics surrounding an epidemic that does not appear to be coming to a conclusion any time soon.

Statistics reveal the too many instances of these occurrences, but they only serve to tell a small part of the sad story. Numbers alone don’t come close to how mass shootings affect those who are forced to deal with this agony for the rest of their lives.

*****

MUST WIN ALREADY? – The National Football League season is underway with its usual fanfare and hype.

It began with the two-time defending champions holding off the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. If anything, the Kansas City Chiefs looked more than prepared to make yet another Super Bowl run. They have what it takes in all three phases to get it done, and added even more speed to an offense that was already nearly impossible to contain.

One team that hopes to challenge KC resides 62 miles downriver from the “center of the universe,” otherwise known as Maysville.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ roster has the pieces in place to make a deep run in the playoffs, as long as they keep quarterback Joe Burrow upright. Number 9 must avoid missing time for a change for the Men in Stripes to accomplish their ultimate goal.

It would also behoove the Orange and Black to get off to a better start than they have in recent seasons. For most observers, that looks like a foregone conclusion. After all, they open the season with a home game against New England tomorrow afternoon. These are not the Patriots of a few years ago, and some observers feel it’s a “must win.” Heading into Kansas City in Week 2 with an 0-1 record is not an option. Following the visit to Arrowhead, the Bengals host the improving Washington Commanders, before traveling to Charlotte in Week 4 to face the Carolina Panthers, a game that should favor Cincy by at least a touchdown.

The Bengals should be at the very least 3-1 when they host Baltimore on October 6 in their first division showdown of the season. But this is the NFL, where strange things pop up every week, and parity rules.

*****

CAN THEY PLAY THE ASTROS MORE OFTEN? – Somehow, the lowly Cincinnati Reds have the Houston Astros’ number.

The three-game sweep of the Astronomicals this past week gave the Redlegs a nine-game winning streak versus the American League West leaders. It was just the latest example of what can occur when you play the game it was meant to be played. It was also yet another reminder of what this team could be, but merely another

brief tease during a disappointing and inconsistent season.

The home team played nearly mistake-free baseball and had several sparkling defensive plays, sprayed hits all over the yard (at least in the first two games of the series) and got a clutch home run in the finale of the series from an unlikely source to win 1-0.

That would be first baseman Ty France, who was acquired from Seattle for Andruw Saucedo, a 21-year-old catcher hitting .188 at Class A Daytona Beach. The deal may prove to be a steal, but the Reds must decide if the 30-year-old France, who tied a club record set in 1901 for a series by going 9-for-11 against Houston, fits into their future plans. The offseason will be an interesting one to watch, with more than a few questions to be answered, if the team ever truly wants to be a contender.

The Reds have several positions that need an upgrade to get to where their loyal fans would like to see them, including finding a reliable veteran starting pitcher, a power bat or two in the outfield, and just who will eventually be playing where when the 2025 season rolls around. I know, I know, fans are sick and tired of hearing about the team’s prospects and future year after year after year. But there are a few reasons for optimism, with several young pitchers – including Thursday starter Rhett Lowder and possibly Chase Burns —appearing

ready to help the big club next season, and more position help is on the way soon as well.

What will get the Reds over the hump in the division and into the postseason rests squarely on the shoulders of the team’s president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, and if you’re read any of my past columns, you already know my feelings about his job performance. If not, a brief synopsis is that he’s pulled off a couple of good deals, but overall, he seems to be in over his head. Krall is not the only one at fault; his hands are tied by the financial constraints put upon him by the ownership, and that is an issue that will likely continue. That is the unfortunate truth as I see it anyway; accountability for the continuing failures of the franchise begins at the top.

In addition to changes needed in the front office, a leadership shift on the field is what most Reds fans are demanding in no uncertain terms. They’re fed up with manager David Bell, but his contract runs through the 2026 season, and we also realize the front office remains reluctant to pay Bell not to manage. So, you might as well accept the fact that he will return in 2025, and hope Krall and his minions make a few smart moves to improve the roster.

*****

When he was asked if he felt he was forgotten by NFL fans recently, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

responded, “That’s what happens when you don’t play football. People forget about you… That’s part of the game. If you’re not out there, people are not watching you, there’s nothing to talk about. I’m going to give people something to talk about this year. I’m excited about it.”

*****

“We are all inconsistent. We are offended and resent it when people do not respect us; and yet in his private heart no man much respects himself.” – Mark Twain