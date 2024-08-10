The Mason County Lady Royals golf team will host the Lady Royal Invitational and 2A Section 6 tournament at Laurel Oaks on Wednesday.

The Lady Royals have been working hard throughout the girls’ golf season, with their four person roster pulling all the weight throughout 2024. Kenzie Gulley, Bentley Shepherd, Sydney Ullery and Taylor Schroer have all been putting in countless hours on the course both in tournaments and practices to prepare and improve throughout the 2024 season.

Coming up on Wednesday, the Lady Royals will play in one of their most difficult tournaments yet, their home tournament, the Lady Royal Invitational, doubling as the 2A state tournament qualifier.

“It will decide which team and which two individuals will qualify for the 2A state tournament in Owensboro. That’s why it’s good to have a regional tournament in season play. It not only keeps you super competitive in honing in your skills from day to day, but it also prepares you for September when the region 12 tournament takes place and those qualifiers would move on to the semi-state and hopefully if you’re able to advance out of that on to Bowling Green.” said Lady Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

Several tough teams throughout the state and 12th region will be headed to Maysville Wednesday morning all hoping to come out on top of the Lady Royal Invitational, and for those in Section 6, the opportunity to advance to Owensboro in early September.

The Competition will be strong, but the Lady Royals are building their confidence steadily throughout the season, and are eager to return to the greens of the Laurel Oaks golf course, in hopes of qualifying to compete in the 2A state tournament.

“The team mindset is to grow each other, together. A lot of times when kids are on the same page collectively, have the same goal and when they’re close, they go out and they do things together on the golf course. That not only transfers over to being a close knit group in teammates, but they know they got each others back, and having that confidence in one another can take you a long way.” said coach Butler.

Coach Butler and the Lady Royals are excited for the rest of 2024, and proud of their performances thus far. As the season continues and comes to a close, the Mason County Lady Royals are eager to continue to compete, and hopefully continue to place high in the standings.