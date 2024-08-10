The high school soccer season will return to the commonwealth on Monday, August 12 with several local teams getting their 2024 season of competition underway.

The Mason County Lady Royals get their season started against the Bourbon County Lady Colonels on the road Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. Last season the Lady Royals dropped to Bourbon County 4-1 in their season opener. Throughout the 2023 season, the Lady Royals fought hard game after game, growing as a team and improving week after week. By the end of the season, Mason County had worked their way to the 38th district championship game where they played a close match against the Pendleton County Lady Cats, falling 4-3 after going into double overtime and a penalty kick shootout.

This season, Mason County is eager to get back out on the field, and hopes to come out on top of the Lady Colonels to start their season off with a win. The Lady Royals will return home to Maysville on Saturday, August 24 in their home opener against Powell County.

The Mason County Royals start their season off Tuesday evening, on the road against the Rowan County Vikings. In 2023, Mason County dropped to Rowan County in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Section 6 tournament, and will be looking to come out on top in their first meeting in 2024. The young 2023 Mason County Royals spent the 2023 season, and the off-season growing and preparing for 2024, and are eager to return to the field to start bringing in wins.

The Fleming County Lady Panthers and St. Pat Lady Saints also get their seasons started off on Monday, taking on each other in Flemingsburg, at 7:00 p.m. August 12.

The Lady Panthers have a new head coach, Kelly Jent, a former soccer official and former member of the Lady Panthers soccer team. In 2023, the Lady Panthers went 10-11-1. Fleming County fell to Estill County in the second round of the Kentucky 2A Section 6 tournament, but went on to win the 61st district championship in a 2-0 victory over the Rowan County Lady Vikings. In their 2023 season opener, the Lady Panthers hosted the Lady Saints for a 10-0 shutout victory. This season, Fleming County is looking to once again start the year off with a big win, while the Lady Saints are eager to prove their strength on the field.

St. Pat has spent the off-season working hard to improve their game, and the Lady Saints are eager to hit the field to kick off 2024.

Prior to the Lady Panthers/ Lady Saints game, the Fleming County Panthers will host the St. Pat Saints at 5:30 p.m.

The 2023 Panthers advanced to the third round of the Kentucky 2A Section 6 tournament, falling to Rowan County 5-2 after a penalty kick shootout. Last year, Fleming County went 8-8-5, putting up a tough fight against the Vikings in the 61st district championship game.

The Panthers shutout the Saints in their season opener last year for a 10-0 victory over the team, something they’re hoping to repeat in 2024, and the Saints are hoping to prevent. After a 3-13-0 season in 2023, the Saints have worked hard throughout the off-season, and are hoping to start bringing in wins as the season progresses.

Each soccer team in the area has put in countless hours of practice and preparation for the 2024 season, and are excited to get their competition underway, and work towards a successful postseason in late September and early October.