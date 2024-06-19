The 89th annual Chippeways golf tournament will tee off at Oak Ridge Golf Club in Maysville this Friday, June 21.

In just two days, beginning June 21, through June 23 the oldest match play tournament in the state of Kentucky will tee off to a field full of talented golfers looking to take home the grand prize. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners, $800 for first place, $500 for second and $300 for third, with a $100 pro shop credit awarded to the consolation winner.

Registration is open for the tournament, $150 for members, and $175 for non-members. The event is open to everyone regardless of member status at the club. Flight times and match-ups will be determined as registration continues. A senior flight (65 and older) is still potentially available, with the Oak Ridge Golf Club taking suggestions at (606) 584-5184, (606) 301-3922, or their Facebook page, Oak Ridge Golf Club.

Tipping things off for the event, will be a cocktail party the first night of the tournament, Friday, June 21, with appetizers included, alongside an optional practice round for a cart fee.

A dinner menu will also be added at a later date for an additional fee.

Hole sponsorship opportunities are also still available, with each sponsor getting three days of advertising at the oldest match play tournament in the state of Kentucky. Sponsorships are $100, with a form able to be found on the Oak Ridge Golf Club’s Facebook page. Questions regarding sponsorships should be directed to either Todd at (423) 218-8001, or Troy at (606) 301-3922.

Everyone interested is invited to register, to compete in the historic Chippeways tournament, golfing head to head with an opponent as they attempt to advance through the bracket to not only bring home victory, but be named among some of the best golfers to pass through the city of Maysville, dating back to 1935.

Registration is still open, to sign up, contact [email protected], or call the Oak Ridge Golf Club at either (606) 301-3922, or (606) 584-5184.