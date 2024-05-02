The Kentucky high school baseball and softball season is rapidly approaching postseason play, with district and regional tournaments just a few weeks away.

For many athletes throughout the commonwealth, their final game in these single elimination tournaments will likely be the end to their 2024 season, but for a select few athletes throughout the 10th region, the dream of playing one more game after the season has concluded remains alive, with the 10th Region Baseball and Softball All-Star Games.

The inaugural 10th Region baseball All-Star game was held last year in June of 2023, to great success. Fans from all four districts in the 10th region flocked to the stands of the George Rogers Clark baseball field to watch players from the 37th, 38th, 39th and 40th districts team up to play with, and against one another. Last year, four Royals, one Polar Bear and two Panthers were invited to team up with multiple Cardinals, Colonels, Indians and Greyhounds to take on the 37th and 38th districts, and worked together to win the first ever 10th Region All-Star game.

This year, the 39th and 40th districts will be hoping to repeat last years’ success on the baseball field, and with the addition of the 10th Region All-Star softball game, softball players from throughout the region will be working hard to make history on the softball field as well.

This years’ games will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at George Rogers Clark High School, with the first pitch of the baseball game at 6:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. for softball. To be eligible for play, players must be either juniors or seniors for the All-Star baseball game, with sophomores also aloud for the All-Star softball game. Players will receive invitations from 10thregion.com later this month, with scheduling and team alignment set to be announced the week of district tournament play.

10thregion.com is still seeking sponsors to help cover the cost of t-shirts for players. To sponsor the event, contact [email protected].

The All-Star games are a great opportunity for athletes to play “one more game” alongside their longtime teammates and opponents. The friendly, but competitive environment of last years’ game proved to be an excellent experience for each athlete involved, and players and fans alike were eager to take part in the inaugural event.