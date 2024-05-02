Andy Dotson has been named the interim superintendent of Robertson County School.

During a special meeting of the Robertson County Board of Education, board members were in executive session for about an hour while they interviewed Dotson.

After returning to open session, board members voted unanimously to hire Dotson for the interim position.

Dotson will serve in the position from June 1 to Nov. 30 while Superintendent Sanford Holbrook serves out a six month suspension.

Dotson has an extensive career in the field of education.

Throughout his tenure, he has served as social studies teacher, baseball coach, dean of students and principal at Phelps High School, a secondary instructional consultant at the Kentucky Department of Education, superintendent at Harrison County School District and secondary instruction consultant at the Kentucky Education Cooperative.

Dotson holds a Bachelor’s degree in education from Alice Lloyd College, a Master’s in administration from Morehead State University and a rank 1 in administration: superintendent certification.

He said that during the six months he will be in the position, he wants to ensure that the students are the number one priority.

“I was principal of a 7-12 school, so I understand that importance of community,” he said. “I want to keep the focus on the children and to let them all know that they’re doing great things at the school. I want to build relationships with the students, because that is the most important part. I am there to serve the community; to serve the children.

Dotson said he has always strived to push himself to do the best he can and will continue to do that.