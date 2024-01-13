Conner Snapp

Snapp led the Panthers in their strong 93-74 win over Bracken County in the semifinal round of the 10th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday. His 26 points scored that game added to his 239 total points scored so far this season, to make him Augusta’s second lead scorer, just behind Kylan Hinson. Snapp averages 16.4 points per game, having put up 66 two point field goals and 12 three point field goals across 14 games played. Coming into tonight’s All “A” Classic championship game against Nicholas County, Snapp remains one of Augusta’s key elements.

Ariana Adams

Adams currently leads the Fleming County Lady Panthers in scoring, with 187 total points scored so far this season. She averages 15.6 points per game, having scored 62 two point field goals, and eight three point field goals across 13 games. In the team’s most recent win, a 62-58 defeat of the Scott Lady Eagles, Adams scored 19 points, helping push the Lady Panthers over the Lady Eagles, to bring Fleming County’s season record to 10-3, the third best in the 16th region.

