So many so-called upsets are have occurred in the past week in college basketball, it’s becoming difficult to ascertain what exactly is an upset.

Upsets are still based on the almighty point spread, along with how high or low the combatants are ranked, but it has become increasingly prevalent for so-called underdogs to prosper against higher-ranked foes, especially if they’re playing on their home court in conference matchups.

The latest examples involve top-ranked Purdue falling at Nebraska and No. 2 Houston suffering its first loss of the season at Iowa State on Tuesday, followed by Central Florida shocking third-ranked Kansas, and fifth-ranked Tennessee losing in Starkville to Mississippi State on Wednesday. The No. 4 ranked team in the most recent AP poll, Connecticut, escaped with a close win on the road at Xavier on Wednesday as well.

Nebraska (13-3) last defeated a top-ranked team 41 years ago, when it won at Missouri 67-51, and the Huskers’ last win over a No. 1 in Lincoln was in 1962, a 74-73 victory over Michigan in 1962. Nebraska ended Tuesday’s 88-72 win over the 14-2 Boilermakers with a 20-10 run.

Houston discovered that going on the road in the Big 12 is not going to be a picnic, dropping a 57-53 decision in Ames to the Cyclones, who improved to 12-3 and secured its seventh win against a top-10 opponent in the last two seasons – most in Division I. The Cougars, who were the last remaining undefeated D-! team, fell to 14-1.

The most shocking upset of the week occurred in Orlando, where UCF erased a 16-point deficit to knock off the Jayhawks 65-60. The 10-4 Knights earned their first Big 12 conference win and gave Kansas its second loss of the season. The Central Florida defense forced eight turnovers and blocked four shots in the second half alone, and limited one of college basketball’s premier villains, 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson, to just 12 points.

Tennessee became the fourth Top 5 team to lose in a 24-hour period when 12-3 Mississippi State held off a Volunteers comeback in a 77-72 Bulldogs triumph. It marked the first win over a Top 5 team since defeating Oklahoma in December 2002 for MSU. The win snapped a Tennessee seven-game winning streak and dropped the Vols to 11-4. Another road test awaits UT this afternoon when they travel to Georgia, which is a surprising 12-3 this season after whipping Arkansas on Wednesday.

In the near-upset on Wednesday evening, the 14-2 UConn Huskies flexed their muscles by turning back the

Muskies 80-75 in Cincinnati to gain a measure of revenge over a Xavier team that defeated the defending national champions twice last season. They also staked their claim to be the top-ranked team in the AP poll next week after improving to 14-2.

UConn was playing without their top big man, 7-foot-2, 280-pound sophomore Donovan Clingan, who is producing 14 points and six rebounds per game, but the Huskies are an extremely deep, talented and versatile bunch.

UConn is also an explosive team that can go on a run in a matter of moments and that was on full display Wednesday. They opened the game on fire and built an early 10-point lead, but the Musketeers fought back to trim the halftime deficit to four. Xavier continued to play well early in the second half and took a brief 62-61 lead before the Huskies turned it on again. UConn used a 10-0 run and built a 14-point lead with 4:24 remaining before a late rally by the Muskies cut the deficit to five with a minute to play.

The 7-8 Musketeers, who are nowhere near the same team they have been in recent years, dropped to 1-3 in the loaded Big East.

*****

ARCTIC BLAST – Before we delve into more news (and an opinion or two) encompassing the sports world, a quick word about the impending weather situation.

There is no two-word term in the English language I can think of that is as dreadful as the title of this segment.

Arctic Blast.

If I wanted a blast from the arctic, I would head to the North Pole, or at least, northern Canada.

They can have it; the sub-zero wind chills, the snow and everything surrounding it. I’ve never been a fan of winter, and when I hear those two words, I cringe a bit.

The most positive aspect of this time of year is that it’s basketball season, which has been highly entertaining and is about to get even more intense, whether on the high school, collegiate, or professional level.

I suppose the other way to look at winter and its long, cold nights and gloomy days, is that it gives us something to look forward to: spring.

Speaking for myself, it cannot get here soon enough.

*****

UK RETURNS TO THE ROAD – The Kentucky Wildcats hope to avoid the upset bug plaguing highly ranked teams this afternoon when they visit Texas A&M.

The Aggies are hungry for a win after dropping their first two conference games, an unexpected 68-53 home loss to LSU last Saturday, and a 66-55 defeat at 16th-ranked

Auburn on Wednesday. Texas A&M led in the second half at Auburn before going ice cold and not having a field goal in the final 9:15.

This will still be a huge test for the Cats, since it has already been proven repeatedly that winning on the road in any conference is a challenge. You can bet Reed Arena will be rocking in College Station when coach Buzz Williams leads his squad onto the floor, with the Aggies desperate for their first SEC win.

The Aggies (9-6) are led by junior guard Wade Taylor IV, who is scoring 17.3 points and dishing out four assists per game. Henry Coleman III, a 6-8 senior, is scoring 12.5 and grabbing 8.4 boards per game, and 6-3 senior Tyrece Radford averages 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The game will likely be a grind it out affair and it will be interesting to see how Kentucky responds to a different style of play than they’ve been seeing in recent games. Texas A&M is a veteran group, and they’re known for being a tough defensive-minded team, featuring a physical style of play.

The game is scheduled to tip at 2 p.m., and will be on ESPN.

*****

COACHING LEGENDS STEP DOWN – Big news on the coaching front occurred this past week, when three

coaching legends stepped down from their respective positions.

Pete Carroll, who led the Seahawks to the playoffs 10 times, and won a Super Bowl title in 2013 during his 14-year stint in Seattle, reached a decision with the organization to move on to an advisory role.

Carroll, who also won two national titles during his storied run with the University of Southern California, may not be completely done with coaching however. Despite being 72 years old, Carroll has always been in tremendous shape, and with so many openings popping up in the league, don’t be too surprised to see him back on the sideline somewhere.

Late Wednesday afternoon came the bombshell announcement from Tuscaloosa, where Nick Saban, who led Alabama to six national titles in 17 seasons as the Crimson Tide head coach, was retiring. Saban, who also won a national championship at LSU in 2003, admitted on Thursday that his age and his health played a role in his decision.

“Last season was difficult for me from just a health standpoint, not necessarily having anything major wrong, but just being able to sustain and do things the way I want to do them, the way I’ve always done them,” Saban said. “It just got a little bit harder. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, this is sort of inevitable when you get to my age.’”

There’s a good possibility that the 72-year-old Saban will take a job either at ESPN or Fox Sports in the future.

The third coaching legend to step down this past week was the most predictable. It has been speculated for weeks that New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick was on his way out. That became official on Thursday morning when the team and the 71-year-old coach had decided to “part ways” after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.

Belichick, considered by many observers as the league’s greatest coach ever, had fallen out of favor with owner Robert Kraft, and that was never more evident than in the news conference, where they took no questions from the media.

The amazing run the Patriots and Belichick enjoyed from 2001-2019, when they won 17 of 19 AFC East titles including an NFL record 11 division crowns in a row, made the AFC title game 13 times and won nine, and went on to win six Super Bowls, will likely never be matched.

That came crashing down when quarterback Tom Brady bolted for Tampa Bay and won another Super Bowl, while the Patriots were unable to win a playoff game after Brady departed.

Belichick’s reign was also controversial at times, his gruff personality was a turnoff to many, and he sparred with

the media on numerous occasions. However, his legendary coaching record speaks for itself, but it became apparent a change was coming after the team went 4-13 this past season.

*****

“The political and commercial morals of the United States are not merely food for laughter, they are an entire banquet.” — Mark Twain

*****

“I want Purdue to see this. The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them.” – Fairleigh Dickinson basketball coach Tobin Anderson, before 16th-seeded FDU stunned the No. 1 seeded Boilermakers 63-58 in the NCAA Tournament last year