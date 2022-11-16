Can you imagine trying to play a sport that you have never tried and that sport involves learning how to throw and catch a ball with a stick with a net on the end?

Lou Browning played soccer at his school, Exeter located in New Hampshire in the fall of 1948 and then he decided to try the game of lacrosse. Lacrosse is a game started by American Indians mostly along the US-Canadian border. As it developed into a school and college sport, teams were made up of 10 players – a goalie and three defensemen, three midfielders, and three attackmen. Lou Browning played crease defense guarding against the opposing attackman closet to his team’s goal.

At Exeter, the club players were divided into six teams and at the end of the season, the best club players were picked for an All-Club team, and they played against a team from rival schools. Lou Browning was chosen as an All-Club team in 1948. Lacrosse is a physical and demanding sport and in fact one of the greatest lacrosse players ever was Jim Brown, the great NFL star. I read somewhere that Jim Brown stated, “If pro lacrosse had been an option, I would have chosen that over football”.

I just think it is neat that a gentleman from our area, Lou Browning played lacrosse and played it very well.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was Oberlin College. The last time the Buckeyes lost to an in-state opponent was in 1921 when Oberlin took down Ohio State, 7-6. The first to answer were Mallory Denham, Tom Sims, Tom Posey along with Ronnie Berryman.

With the Kentucky vs Georgia game coming up, here is a Bulldog trivia question. What WWE Hall of Fame wrestler play football for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Contact: rpbailey@maysvilleky.net

Last week: 17-3, Yes, I picked UK over Vandy (171-49 YTD, 78%)

This week’s picks:

Michigan over Illinois: This could be a trap game as the Maize and Blue look forward to the Buckeyes, but I take Michigan.

Michigan State over Indiana: Both teams are struggling, but I take the Spartans by eight.

Purdue over Northwestern: The Boilermakers are playing better lately, so I take them over the Chicago men.

Baylor over TCU: My upset pick of the week as this game could derail the Horned Frogs National title hopes.

Florida over Vanderbilt: Could the Commodores win two SEC games in a row? I say no.

Notre Dame over Boston College: Coach Freeman has the Irish clicking on offense, I take them by 15.

Clemson over Miami (Fla): The Tigers rolled last week; I pick them to beat the Canes by a touchdown.

Louisville over North Carolina State: A few weeks ago, there is no way I would have picked the Cards in this game.

Georgia over Kentucky: Before the season started, I really thought the Cats could pull off a win in this one, I doubt it now.

Ohio State over Maryland: In case you have not noticed the Buckeyes are good and this one is a blowout.

Texas over Kansas: I really thought the Longhorns could pull off the upset of TCU last week, but I pick them in this one.

Auburn over Western Kentucky: This one will be a good game, but the Tigers are playing hard for their interim coach, Cadillac Williams.

Cincinnati over Temple: Philly is a tough place to play, but I have faith in Coach Fickell to have his men ready.

North Carolina over Georgia Tech: The Heels are a hard team to figure out, but I take them by 11.

Tennessee over South Carolina: Don’t expect the Vols to take a knee as they will pour it on in Columbia.

Arkansas over Mississippi: My upset SEC pick of the week as the Hogs have their star quarterback back from injury.

Oklahoma over Oklahoma State: Big time rivalry game but somehow, I pick the Sooners to win by a field goal.

UCLA over USC: I know it seems crazy to pick the Bruins, but I think they will pull off the upset.

LSU over UAB: This game will be hard for the Tigers to get fired up for, but the Tigers have too much talent.

Morehead State over San Diego: Am I crazy for picking the Eagles in this Pioneer League game, I don’t think the team from California will like the cold.