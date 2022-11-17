Mason County’s Drew Spangler makes a catch during the Royals region championship game in 2013 against Bourbon County. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Mason County’s Drew Spangler makes a catch during the Royals region championship game in 2013 against Bourbon County. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Mason County’s Drew Spangler makes a catch during the Royals region championship game in 2013 against Bourbon County. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)