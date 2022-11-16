If you are looking for your next best friend, we have several options for you this week.

From the Mason County Animal Shelter:

Sweet Sadie was surrendered to the shelter with another dog due to their owner’s allergies. She is a 4-year-old, 56-pound, Australian Shepherd mix. She is absolutely gorgeous and unique, with one blue eye and one brown eye. She lived with another dog but can be picky about her dog friends. Shelter staff discovered she is better with male dogs her size and bigger than with females or smaller dogs. She is spayed, fully vaccinated, and available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

Boomer is a 1-year-old, 60-pound, handsome and friendly brown pit/lab mix. He came in with another dog that lived with him and has been a good boy at the shelter. He loves to play with other dogs and enjoys his daily walks with shelter staff and volunteers. Boomer is neutered, fully vaccinated, and available for adoption, foster, or rescue.

From the Lewis County Animal Shelter:

Colt. This fuzzy boy is super friendly. He is between 2-4 years old and weighs 38 pounds. He is good with other dogs. Adoption fee is $65. Application can be found on the FLCS Facebook page.

Ava. This girl is super friendly. She is between 2-4 years old and weighs 30 pounds. She is good with other dogs. Adoption fee is $65. Application can be found on the FLCS Facebook page.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of Mason County Animal Shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please reach out to volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter a Mason County shelter or foster dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or you can direct your donation to foster dogs and cats.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for information about dogs available for adoption. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet, will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many pets are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!