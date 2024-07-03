Home Special Sections TV Week – July 6, 2024 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – July 6, 2024 July 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/mwap/ View Comments Editor's Picks Day 48: Frank Hendrickson Ledger Independent - July 3, 2024 A native of Lewis County became one of the most influential business and civic leaders in Maysville. Nursing Alumnae Reflect on Last 50 Years: Challenges, Changes and Triumphs Ledger Independent - July 1, 2024 Four alumnae of the first MCC Registered Nursing Class recently reminisced on their experience as the 50th anniversary of their class approaches. Community Health Assessment: What can the community do? Ledger Independent - June 30, 2024 The Buffalo Trace District Health Department held a Community Health Assessment recently. Frontier chooses firm to lead Hayswood cleanup efforts Ledger Independent - June 30, 2024 MOREHEAD — Frontier Housing has selected an environmental engineering firm to lead cleanup efforts at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville. Local historian to lead Maysville’s Fourth of July parade Ledger Independent - June 29, 2024 Long-time local historian Ron Bailey has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Fourth of July parade in Maysville. Load more