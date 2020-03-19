Dems postpone precinct, county conventions

March 19, 2020

Dear editor,

The Kentucky Democratic Party has suspended its planned 2020 reorganization process until further notice due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). This means the Mason County Democratic Party precinct conventions originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and the county conventions originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, have been postponed. This is true for every county statewide.

The decision to postpone was recommended by Governor Andy Beshear and the Centers for Disease Control, and was unanimously approved by the Kentucky Democratic Party’s State Central Executive Committee, which is composed of Democrats from around the state, including Mason County.

The party reorganization effort is how we choose the county, district, and state leaders of our party. We typically go through this process every four years, during the presidential election. We know many people were looking forward to becoming precinctor county-level member of our party. However, our number one concern as Democrats is the health and well being of our citizens and communities. It is our responsibility to uphold the guidance set by public health experts to protect everyone in our great commonwealth and we will not allow this virus to spread needlessly, endangering Kentuckians.

A new timeline for the 2020 Democratic Party reorganization will be made available to you in the upcoming weeks. We encourage you to follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/MasonCoDems) for the latest information, and we look forward to your participation in this important process!

Sincerely,

James L “Buddy” Gallenstein

Mason County Democratic Executive Committee, Chairman