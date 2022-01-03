MRS. GRIFFITH

FLEMINGSBURG — Ann Baldwin Asbury Griffith, widow of Gerald Sousley Griffith of Ewing, died Dec. 29, 2021, in Flemingsburg.
She was born on March 11, 1933, in Nicholas County, to the late Hicel Faye and Lorraine West Asbury, was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church, having joined on Palm Sunday in 1944. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1951 and attended Centre College and the University of Kentucky.
She is survived by her daughters, Cary (Phil) Carl of Bracken County, Emily (Donnie) Bain of Lexington, Mary Jane (Dwight) Lewis of Cynthiana, and Elizabeth (Mike) Mattox of Menifee County; grandchildren, Josh (Shannon) Pugh and Joey (Melanie) Pugh of Lexington and Ray Charles Dawson, Jr. of Bend, Ore., Sarah (Roger) Vice of Nicholas County, and Alan (Tara) Curtsinger of Lexington, Brad (Wendy) Terrell, Scott (Summer), Anna Kristin (John) Wilson, Amy Carl of Bracken County and Dana (Eric) Hampton of Fleming County, and Ben Mattox of Fort Collins, Col., and Lainey (Victor) Pilewski of Meadville, Penn.; great-granddaughters, India, Ella and Molly Pugh, Lucy, Everly and Olive Pugh, and Sadie Vice; great-grandsons, Jayden Terrell, Bradyn Terrell, Braxton Hampton, Cameron Curtsinger, Jack Chesley Wilson, Lennox Pilewski, Brylee Hampton and Isaac Hampton; and a brother-in-law, Sherrill Storey.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at noon with visitation prior to service from 10 a.m.-noon at the Carlisle United Methodist Church.
There will be a private burial at the Elizaville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carlisle United Methodist Church, Ewing Christian Church, The Fleming County Library or any animal shelter.
The Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for all arrangements.