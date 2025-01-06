The Buffalo Trace District Health Department released a brief statement reminding citizens to dispose of live Christmas trees.

When Christmas trees begin to dry out they become a fire hazard according to FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration.

“It is important to dispose of your Christmas tree once the holiday season is over or when it starts to dry out,” said BTDHD representatives. “Dry trees pose a fire hazard and should not be kept inside the house, garage or placed outside near the home.”

According to fema.gov dry Christmas trees left too close to a heat source account for one out of every four winter fires.

“Although Christmas tree fires are not frequent, they can be very dangerous when they occur,” stated BTDHD representatives.

There are several locations in Kentucky where live trees can be donated.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife accepts evergreen trees every year at specific drop-off locations.

These locations can be found by searching https://fw.ky.gov/Fish/pages/xmas_tree_recycling.aspx.

Another route to go would be to donate your live Christmas trees to Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC in Adams County, Ohio.

This family zoo is collecting live tree donations to give to some of the wildlife that live there.

Representatives stated that trees can be left next to their Discovery Center, the main building attached to the parking lot, anytime.

“Pine trees are great for the goats and some of the other animals, providing nutrients, as well as natural enrichment,” stated zoo representatives.

There are only a few guidelines that the trees must follow. The trees must not be painted or have tinsel hung.

One string of tinsel accidentally left on the tree could cause issues if animals were to ingest it.