Family and friends of local woman Eugenia Harris Cooley are seeking answers regarding her disappearance.

Det. Ryan Hull stated that the police department received the complaint on New Year’s Day.

According to Hull, Cooley was last seen somewhere on or around Dec. 20-21.

Hull stated that they are currently reviewing what they believe to be video footage of Cooley which was recorded on Dec. 21.

Hull said that as of now there are no leads in the case.

“It looks like she had put some of her personal property in a garbage can right outside of her apartment which, you know, it sounds bad but we still don’t know,” stated Hull.

Hull continued to say that they have no reason to believe her disappearance is in connection with a mental illness or any substance abuse.

“Nobody is saying that she had any kind of mental health issues or early onset Alzheimer’s or anything like that or blood sugar issue that would cause a mental issue. Also as far as we can find she had no drug issues or anything like that,” said Hull.

Cooley was last seen near her apartment which is located in the vicinity of Meadow Drive.

“The last that we saw was that she had, someone saw her walking away from her apartment. They’re not sure what day it was but they think it was around the 21st,” said Hull. “We’re going through video currently right now.”

Hull stated that he has been on the phone trying to track down any recent moves.

“I’ve called every hospital, ambulance service, taxi service, everything like that to see if we can get a time frame on her but nothing so far.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be released as it is given.