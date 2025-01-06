MAYSVILLE — Fleming County beat the Royals in the Fieldhouse on Friday night 65-54 thanks to the hot shooting of Bradley Robinson.

Robinson has quickly found his role in Flemingsburg. He is averaging 21 points per game for Fleming County in his senior campaign, compared to 10 points per game last year at Bourbon County. On Friday, he scored 31 points, going 10 of 15 from the field, 7 of 10 from three, and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Both teams are ranked number three in their respective regions. Fleming County was coming off a strong week at the Ashland Invitational Tournament. They defeated Highlands and Harlan County and lost to Danville Christian by three points.

Mason County scored the first six points and led 13-5 five minutes into the game after a three from Braeden Myrick and two free throws from Garryon McClain. The Panthers would answer by scoring eight straight points to make it 13-13 at the end of the first.

Fleming County took their first lead to start the second quarter and held that lead for the remainder of the game. The Royals were held to just two field goals in the second quarter, scoring only four points, while the Panthers put up 10 to lead 23-17.

It was a slow start for both teams, especially for the high-scoring Buddy Biggs offense. Fleming County averages 71 points per contest and was on pace for only 46. The Panthers still made five threes in the half, while the Royals made only one on seven attempts.

Fleming County would get their largest lead of the game in the third quarter after a 14-2 run. In the third, Fleming would make five threes, four coming from Bradley Robinson. Lucas Jolly assisted on three of those and finished the game with seven assists. After 24 minutes of play it was Panthers 44, Royals 31.

The fourth frame would be the highest scoring with a combined 44 points. Mason would actually outscore Fleming by two points in the fourth and get the lead down to nine after back-to-back threes from Braeden Myrick with two minutes left. One strength for Mason County in the game was 14 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points. They also shot 51.6% in the second half compared to 33.3% in the first.

However, Bradley Robinson would stay hot and score 10 more points in the final five and a half minutes to give Fleming County the 65-54 win.

This game advances Fleming County to the semifinals of the 2A Section 6 tournament. The finals could see a matchup between Fleming and Boyd, the number two and three teams in the 16th Region behind Ashland, who opted out of the 2A tournament. The winner of the sectional will advance to the state tournament in Owensboro.

Fleming County improves to 10-3. Mason County drops to 6-5.

Stats provided by Eric Brammer.

Scoring:

Fleming (65) — Robinson 31, Hickerson 16, Jolly 9, Cropper 3, Roberts 3, Johnson 3.

Mason (54) — Myrick 17, Horch 16, McClain 13, Routt 6, Metts 2.

Threes:

Fleming (12/26) — Robinson 7, Hickerson 2, Cropper 1, Roberts 1, Johnson 1.

Mason (4/17) — Myrick 3, McClain 1.

Field Goals:

Fleming: 22/43 (51.2%)

Mason: 23/52 (44.2%)

By Quarter:

F: 13-10-21-21.

M: 13-4-14-23.