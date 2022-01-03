MRS. PHILLIPS

GERMANTOWN — Bette Lou (Moyer) Phillips, 82, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1939, to the late Hansford T. and Mary Virginia (Willett) Moyer.

She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and BriteSiders Homemakers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Phillips who passed away May 2, 1986.

She is survived by her son, William H. Phillips, and his wife, Kimberly; and one granddaughter, Lily Anne Phillips; and two sisters, Donna Humble of Houston, Texas, and Carole (George) Hartley of Dover.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Mark Phillips.

Funeral will be 2:30 p.m., on Saturday at Germantown United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m., at the church.

Memorials may be sent to Germantown United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com

