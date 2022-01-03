MRS. PHILLIPS

Beulah Faye Reis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2021, after suffering a stroke. She was 89.

Beulah was a gentle soul with a nurturing spirit for children, animals, and plants. An accomplished seamstress, she created dozens of quilts, dolls, formal gowns, and numerous embroidered and crocheted items. She loved to gather natural materials on her walks to create wreaths, and she was proud of her rose garden.

Beulah doted on her pet kitty-cats, Muffins and Boo-Boo, and she made sure her feeders were full for the wild birds that she welcomed and delighted in watching. Her apple dumplings and peach cobbler were favorites among family and friends.

For 30 years Beulah had been a supportive military wife, creating homes for her husband and five children from base to base during his career in the Air Force. When he retired to his farm to raise beef cattle, she focused on home, church, and family while working for U.S. Shoe at the bow factory for 15 years. She loved to travel, especially the trips she took to the West, Alaska, and other regions of the country with her sister-in-law, Ruth.

Her husband, James Rival Reis, preceded her in death in 2017 after having been married for 68 years. Beulah had been the eldest member of the Fly Branch Church of Christ, where her father had been an elder and where she was baptized as a girl.

Her parents, Charles Elwood and Blanche Brewer Hauck, preceded her in death, as well as four sisters, Louella, Helen, Christine, and Oleta; and three brothers, Charles, William Elsworth, and Otha. Her only son, George Douglas Reis, died in 2015.

Beulah was a loving mother to four daughters who survive, Wanda Sullivan of Maysville, Charlotte (Lewy) Cox of Logan, Ohio, Charlene (Albert) Stamm of Vanceburg, and Jennifer (Dale) Bentley of Garrison.

Ten grandchildren also survive, including Sean (Michele) Fugate of Middleburg, Fla., Joseph (Kelley) Bentley of Quincy, Jacob Bentley of Garrison, Kyle (Beth) Bentley of Madison, Ala., Grace (Josh) Clark of Morehead, Eric (Krista) Cox, Jared Cox, and Kristen Cox (Jon Cottrill), all of Logan, Ohio, Jeremy Stamm, and Emily (Brandon) Hughes of Vanceburg. Eighteen great-grandchildren, several special nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Bonnie (Jim) McKenzie of Maineville, Ohio, also survive.

Services will be held at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Her grandson, Brother Joseph Bentley, will officiate.

Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens in Black Oak. Beulah’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope at 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056 or Fly Branch Church of Christ, 1282 Clarksburg Rd., Vanceburg, Ky. 41179.

Condolences may be left at www.gaydosfh.com