MR. KENNEY

FLEMINGSBURG — Joe Donald Kenney, 90, of Fleming County, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Georgetown, Ky. He was the widower of Juanita F. Griffin Kenney, his wife of 50 years.

Born in Carlisle on May 16, 1931, he was a son of the late Joe E. Kenney and the late Elizabeth Kenney.

A graduate of Fleming County High School, Joe served in the United States Air Force for four years with an assignment in Korea. Following his assignment, he worked for Civil Service at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware for 35 years. During this time he supervised the Avionics shop, working on numerous aircrafts, including servicing a flight for then-President Ronald Reagan.

After retirement, he and his wife Juanita moved back to Flemingsburg where they participated in numerous community activities. Joe served on city council, was a member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion, and a member of the Ewing Masonic Lodge No. 584. He assisted with teaching and coaching sports. He was also a radio announcer for sporting events at WFLE where he was known as “The Voice of the Panthers.” He was a member of the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church.

Joe is survived by his four children, James Donald Kenney of Lexington, John Richard Kenney of Lexington, Joni Carol Warren and husband, Charles of Lebanon, Ohio, and Joe David Kenney and wife, Robin of Morehead; his seven grandchildren, James Kenney, Jr., Christopher Kenney, Jennifer Hollis, Timothy Brummett, Mark Warren, Michael Warren, Michael Kenney, Misty Gannon, and Michael Gannon (predeceased); his eight great-grandchildren, Ariana, Keira, Aiden, Tyler, Jace, Niomi, Michael, and Laryn.

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ben Cain and Pastor Robbie Shrout officiating.

Joe will be laid to rest in the Fleming County Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.

Pallbearers include James Kenney, John Kenney, Joe Kenney, Randy Taylor, Charles Adams, and Mark Crain. Honorary pallbearers include James Compton.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m., until 12:45 p.m., Saturday, at the church. Masonic rites will be observed at 12:45 p.m.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Joe and his family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com