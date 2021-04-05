MRS. JONES

MAYSVILLE — Margie J. Jones, 63, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Margie was born July 14, 1957, in Maysville to the late Willie and Geneva Helphinstine Kitchen.

She was retired from Emerson Power Transmission where she worked as a claims and returns specialist. Prior to that she was employed by U.S. Shoe. Margie was a loving wife mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and her animals, especially her dogs.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Kenny Jones; her son, Eric Conley and his wife, Tiffany of Tipp City, Ohio; her grandson, David Matthew Conley; sisters, Brenda (Gary) McBride and Connie Maher; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Kitchen; and several extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Randy and Willie Kitchen Jr.; and a sister, Linda Bussell.

Services for Margie Jones will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Dover.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

