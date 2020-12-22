MAY’S LICK — Dorothy Mae Leet Jones, 89, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Jones was born in Nicholas County on July 30, 1931, daughter of the late LeRoy and Clara Mae Martin Leet. She was a homemaker and farm wife and a member of Antioch Church of Christ and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years Eugene Jones; a son, Mike (Brenda) Jones of Flemingsburg; two grandchildren, Matt (Jill) Jones and Alison Hazelrigg; three great-grandchildren, Macie Lynn Hazelrigg, Aubrey and Brady Jones; Danny’s fiancé, Leslie Gifford and a nephew, Joey Leet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Jones; and a daughter-in-law, Sherri Prather Jones; two brothers, Cecil Ray and Billy Leet; a sister-in-law, Paulette Leet.

Services will be handled privately by Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick.

Burial will follow in the Sunnyside Cemetery at Mount Tabor in Fleming County.

The services will be live streamed on facebook.com/PalmerFuneral beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Memorials suggested to Antioch Church of Christ in C/O Linda Applegate 7056 AA Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.