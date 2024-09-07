The third annual Simon Kenton Ruck is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Warrior Ridge founder Landon Bentley credits Ryan Swolsky and Anthony Chamblin for organizing SKR.

“Ryan Swolsky and Anthony Chamblin are the organizers of it,” Bentley began. “This is the third annual ruck with Warrior Ridge receiving all proceeds. I appreciate them so much.”

Warrior Ridge is a non-profit organization that provides support to veterans.

Swolsky explained that he was inspired by a book he had read.

“I read the book ‘The Frontiersman’ by Allan Eckert and it gave me such an appreciation for the heroes of Mason County’s past,” Swolsky recalled.

He went into more detail.

“While reading this book, my good friend Anthony Chamblin and I began to ‘ruck’ in downtown Maysville. We wanted to pay homage to these heroes – namely Simon Kenton and Tecumseh – and support our community,” remarked Swolsky.

Swolsky said he wanted to combine the information he learned from the book and his love for rucks into one event.

“Out of this, the Simon Kenton Ruck was born. Every single penny from this event goes to supporting veterans through local charity Warrior Ridge,” stated Swolsky.

Swolsky went on to explain what rucking is.

“For those that don’t know what rucking is – it’s essentially walking with weight, whether it’s a weight vest, backpack, or other type of weight,” Swolsky explained. “You can get creative. Or simply walk with us. This year we are offering three routes – easy (Tecumseh), medium (Warrior), and hard (The Gauntlet).”

According to Warrior Ridge, individuals who participate are “called to ruck in the footpaths of local pioneers and legends long before.”

The organization stated each route offers mixed terrain so every path is unique and individuals can “push past their limitations” to “discover inner strength, shared purpose and ability.”

The ruck is considered a self-building and community-building event that benefits Warrior Ridge.

In addition to benefiting Warrior Ridge, the ruck also aids in honoring the pioneers and indigenous people of the region.

According to the Warrior Ridge website, there are three distance options available for the ruck. The Tecumseh, the Gauntlet and the Warrior.

Of the three rucks, the Tecumseh ruck is the only one which individuals are not required to carry weight, according to the organization.

Warrior Ridge recommends participants carry at least 20 percent of their body weight in a rucksack, backpack, or weighted vest if participating in the Gauntlet or the Warrior.

Chamblin explained the difference between each route.

“The Tecumseh route is a 4-mile ruck through downtown and the old route 68 hill. This ruck is great for any age and any fitness level,” said Chamblin.

The Tecumseh is a four-mile ruck that is family-friendly and is a good fit for someone with an active lifestyle. It takes approximately one hour to complete, according to the organization.

“The Warrior route provides more of a challenge as a 9-mile ruck and crosses over the Simon Kenton Memorial bridge and the William H. Harsha bridge,” explained Chamblin.

The Warrior takes approximately an hour and a half.

The most daunting of all rucks is the Gauntlet, according to the organizers.

“The Gauntlet aims to call the most ambitious for a challenging 15-mile ruck that runs through the border of Maysville to Old Washington,” said Chamblin.

This 15-mile ruck is recommended for active-duty or military personnel, advanced ruckers, and, according to the Warrior Ridge web page, crazy people.

The Gauntlet leads individuals across the Simon Kenton Bridge, back over the William Harsha Bridge, through Cummins Nature Preserve and to Old Washington.

This ruck is approximately five hours long.

This path was named after a Shawnee punishment for captives which the website states, “is a test of spirit and a process of which to build lasting bonds with those willing to go the distance with you.”

Registration is $40 for any ruck. Veterans, first responders and active-duty military members can register for a 50 percent discount of $20.

Participants can receive a patch and shirt, however, shirts are limited to early registrants.

Folks can register at https://warriorridge.org/simon-kenton-ruck/.

Bentley explained more information is available online.

“If you go to warriorridge.org and click on the top banner, it has all the details,” said Bentley.