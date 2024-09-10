One man has died after allegedly driving his car into the Ohio River on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies assisted in a rescue attempt to remove the submerged vehicle from the water for several hours.

According to reports, agencies involved include the Maysville Fire Department, Maysville Police Department and Maysville EMA.

Ewing Volunteer Fire Department and Ashland Fire Department reportedly were called in for assistance with sonar equipment and a dive team.

More information will be released as this story develops.