Christopher L. Kelley recently announced his candidacy for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The 19th Judicial Circuit covers Bracken, Fleming and Mason counties.

According to Kelley, he formally filed for candidacy with the Secretary of State in Frankfort on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Kelley is a native of Carlisle and has lived in Mason County for nearly two decades, he said.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Georgetown College and his Juris Doctorate from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Kelley received his English degree in 2001 and his doctorate in 2004.

According to Kelley, he began his legal career as an attorney at the Maysville location of the Department of Public Advocacy in 2005.

In 2007, he served as assistant county attorney in John Estill’s office where he prosecuted criminal cases in the Mason County District Court.

Since 2013, Kelley has held the position of first assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

According to Kelley, he has lead counsel on over 2,000 felony prosecutions and investigations.

He has handled all “facets” of those matters, including conducting grand jury proceedings, pretrial motions and hearings, jury trials and post-conviction motions and hearings.

According to Kelley, he has played a role in over 60 jury trials, serving as lead counsel for the majority of those in the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Throughout his 17 years as a prosecutor, Kelley has worked closely with law enforcement and victims to ensure they are represented in the courtroom and will continue to do so if he is elected as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, he said.

According to Kelley, he is excited to have entered as a candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

“I have spent my entire career serving the criminal justice center and the victims of crime in Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties,” Kelley said. “I am excited about running for Commonwealth Attorney and getting the opportunity to meet more of the public during the election while continuing my prosecutorial duties.”

Kelley noted that he is particularly excited to be involved in a campaign where he has the opportunity to speak to the community about the criminal justice system.

He briefly shared advice to anyone who might be interested in pursuing a career in law.

According to Kelley, finding a mentor in the field who you can trust to guide you in the best direction is a key step in starting a law career.

Kelley will be on the November ballot for Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.