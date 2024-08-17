What does it feel like to put things that are readily available on your wish list? Having

never had a “normal” set of items I would like it is hard for me to believe. I am sure there

are several of you out there who have experienced that frustration at least once.

As it just so happens, one of my hobbies includes finding hard to find objects for my

friends. For example, a video of the play “The House of Blue Leaves.” Mike Thomas

loved that play and made the mistake of lending it to someone who (surprisingly) never

returned it. It took me several years, but by golly I was able to find a DVD copy.

Does anyone remember the movie “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” that was

shot in Maysville? I do, because as an extra, my hair got butchered into mutton chops

(Butchered. Mutton. Get it?) and I almost got eaten by a carnivorous horse for a scene

that ended up on the cutting room floor. Which has nothing to do with anything except

for nightmare fuel to share with my therapist. The end point being I looked for decades

for the DVD copy of Huck Finn so my mother could watch it. And finally, decades later, I

prevailed.

I loved the movie “Robocop.” However, I loved the design of the cyborg C.A.I.N. from

the sequel, aptly named “Robocop 2.” Finding a model kit of that one took some time

and exploration. Yet it now sits proudly in my display case.

Disney Haunted Mansion props and merchandise have always been on the top of

my list. I spent forever trying to find a small bottle of dust from the haunted mansion,

which was given away as a Halloween promotion years ago. I got it, and it is proudly

displayed in my den.

Are the items worth anything? I seriously doubt it. They are just remnants of fun

times that remind me of my youth.

I came to grips long ago that collecting odd and bizarre curios is my thing. If you ask

my Bride, she will just say it is less expensive than collecting antique cars.

I started building up quite a haul of knick-knacks and trinkets from the movies. Then

one day I came to the realization that I did not have a hobby anymore-I had an

investment. That sucked all of the fun out of collecting them. So, I sold the bulk of my

goodies, including an authentic “Revenge of the Jedi” movie poster, among other things.

The majority of my model kits (a hobby which started when I was five), I donated to

the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. All I have left are a few small things that still

make me smile.

Do you have an interesting collection of items? Don’t be selfish! Share them with the

rest of us. The Museum Center is always on the lookout for their next exhibit. Perhaps it

could be yours. I’m sure there are plenty of people out there who would appreciate it.