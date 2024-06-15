Three collisions total

One of three collisions in the Germantown area resulted in two fatalities on Thursday, June 13.

According to Mason County Sheriff Ryan Swolsky, the department was dispatched on Thursday at 12:14 p.m. to Kentucky 9 and Walton Pike about a multiple-vehicle collision that resulted in several injuries, including two fatalities.

Two females have been confirmed deceased by the Mason County Coroner and, as of Friday afternoon, one male is still in serious condition, Swolsky said.

The incident is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 8. Swolsky said more information would be released at a later time.

While responding to the above collision, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting another collision in Germantown at 2:37 p.m.

According to Swolsky, he responded to the collision and found a vehicle with its entire passenger door off. Further investigation revealed the truck struck the side of a guardrail, resulting in the door becoming dislodged.

The operator of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

While responding to the second collision, MCSO received a call of another injury collision at 3:24 p.m. on Kentucky 9 near Walton Pike.

According to Swolsky, a female collided with the rear end of a semi-truck on the highway. The female was airlifted for further treatment and appears to be recovering well as of Friday afternoon, he added.

The third collision is currently under investigation by Deputy Rob Corns.

MCSO and KSP were assisted on the scenes by the Maysville Police Department, Bracken County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville-Mason County EMS, Mason County Emergency Management, Fernleaf Volunteer Fire Department, Germantown Volunteer Fire Department, Augusta Volunteer Fire Department, and Brooksville Volunteer Fire Department.